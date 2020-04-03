Friday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he has extended the state's medical emergency declaration through May 3, but the Stay-at-Home order, he refers to as "Hunker down Hoosiers" will be in effect for two more weeks, and may be extended further as the days progress. It was originally set to expire on Monday, April 6.
Thursday, schools were closed for the rest of the year with mandates for continued e-learning for at least another 20 days. Seniors will be able to receive their diplomas as expected under certain guidelines.
In his daily news conferences, Holcomb is joined by department heads as they discuss the current pandemic situations. The press conferences are broadcast live each day at 1:30 p.m. central, 2:30 p.m. eastern on the following website: https://livestream.com/accounts/18256195/events/9054752/player?width=960&height=540&enableInfoAndActivity=true&defaultDrawer=feed&autoPlay=true&mute=false
Jasper County remains under a yellow travel advisory, meaning essential travel only on county roads, which includes traveling to work or to buy essential supplies. The county commissioners will meet on Monday, April 6, at 8:15 a.m. via Zoom and can be viewed on the live stream at Jasper County Government Facebook page to receive public comments on the proposed golf cart ordinance at 8:30 a.m.