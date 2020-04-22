The Hoopeston Swimming Pool will remain closed this year.

Alderwoman Lourdine Florek, chair of the city’s water committee, made the announcement during Tuesday evening’s Hoopeston City Council meeting, which was conducted remotely due to the state’s stay-at-home order.

Florek said the decision was made due to a lack of available lifeguards and concerns regarding COVID-19.

“I want to announce that, due to a lack of lifeguards and COVID-19, the swimming pool will not be open this year,” she said.

Florek said she doesn’t know if or when the Red Cross will host trainings for lifeguards once the stay-at-home order has been lifted, making finding lifeguards difficult.

Florek is holding out hope that they will be able to open the Splash Pad area of the pool facility at some point during the summer.

“My hope is that we’ll be able to open the Splash Pad sometime this year for the little ones,” she said. “But the swimming pool will be closed.”

Florek also announced that city’s garden water meter program, which allowed city residents to get water meters and use them to track the water they use to fill their swimming pools or water their gardens, will be discontinued.

“The meters are old, many of them are breaking, they’re so old we can’t find replacement parts and new meters are expensive,” she said.

Florek said a form will be placed on the city’s website, www.cityofhoopeston.com, that residents can fill out and be turned in, along with the meter, so they can get their $10 deposit back.

She said they plan on collecting meters, for those interested, during the next bulk garbage collection day, May 2, in the city hall parking lot.

In an unrelated discussion, Mayor Pro Tem Bill Goodwine praised the work of the city’s Emergency Management Group, which has taken the lead when it comes to the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goodwine praised the group for charting a steady course that hasn’t overreacted or under-reacted to the situation at hand.

“Brad [Hardcastle], Jim [DeWitt] and Joel [Bird], I think they’ve done just an excellent job of keeping things running smoothly,” he said. “They haven’t been too far on either side. I’d like to thank them for that.”

Hardcastle, Hoopeston Emergency Management Agency Director, gave a brief report near the end of the meeting.

He said the Vermilion County Health Department has, as of Tuesday, lab-confirmed 11 cases of COVID-19.

“There’s been no lab-confirmed cases in town,” he said.

He said that doesn’t mean there aren’t suspected cases in the area that weren’t tested or people in the area who were exposed and then quarantined.

Hardcastle said there haven’t been any major issues with implementing restrictions related to COVID-19 locally aside from some issues with people using playground equipment in city parks that were quickly addressed.

“I think everything’s working out fine,” he said. “We’ve got some additional steps we can take if people don’t follow the rules.”

Hardcastle said Emergency Management Group, which includes Mayor Bill Crusinberry, Police Chief Jim DeWitt and Fire Chief Joel Bird, hasn’t had to make any major purchases.

He said the only purchases they’ve made have been some sanitation products for city hall and some signs and the installation of an intercom system at city hall.

In other business:

- Mayor Pro Tem Bill Goodwine discussed the city’s budget.

At a previous meeting in March, Goodwine suggested the city hold off on planning a new budget for the time being as it would be nearly impossible to plan a budget given the uncertainty related to how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the economy.

Working off budgets numbers that were gathered prior to the start of the pandemic, Goodwine proposed that the council adopt the budgets that each of the committee chairs had submitted and then, when the confusion and economic impact of COVID-19 clears up, re-examine the budgets and see if they want to make any changes to the individual budgets.

Goodwine recommended each of the committee chairs look over their own budgets and see if they can find ways to cut expenses.

Goodwine shared his concerns that the negative economic impact of the pandemic will result in a sizable loss in revenues for the city and mentioned the possibility of the city needing to utilize its reserve funds to make up the difference.

“That’s what reserves are for, right?” he said. “That’s why you have reserves, for things like the Coronavirus, I guess.”

Goodwine reiterated that there’s no way to have a definitive idea of how the city’s revenues will be impacted by the pandemic until things calmed down and recommended re-examining the city’s budget in June or July.

The proposal was approved by the council 6-0.

- Alderman Jeff Wise announced the city’s street and alley department will begin alley clean-up on May 4, weather-permitting.

“This is for yard waste only,” he said. “Piles with plastic, lumber, landscape materials, concrete or bricks will not be picked up.”

Wise asked that residents who might be inclined to assist city workers with picking up piles or conversing with the workers during the alley clean-up give the workers a wide berth in light of concerns regarding social distancing.

“With social distancing and all that going on, we just request that people let them do their jobs and everything will be good,” he said.

- Wise also informed the council of a move that will hopefully enable the street and alley department to address more of the dead or dangerous trees that need to be cut down around the city.

Wise has spoken on several occasions of the ever-growing list of trees that need to be addressed within the city. While the street and alley department has taken down quite a few of the trees, the list continues to grow.

“Every time we start to knock a few down, some weeks they’ll do three, four, five trees, with spring coming up, I just know that list is going to grow again,” he said.

Wise said Street and Alley Superintendent Wade Gocking raised the suggestion of using Motor Fuel Tax funds to cover some of the costs of bringing down trees in the city.

He said Gocking suggested using any MFT funds that are left over after addressing issues with city streets to pay for bringing down more trees.

Wise said the city currently has 70 blocks worth of streets that scheduled for maintenance using MFT funds. If any more is left over from those efforts, Wise said they hope to use it to assist with bringing down more trees.

Alderman Alex Houmes asked Wise if he and Gocking had considered allocating more MFT money from road maintenance to addressing trees.

Wise said he and Gocking haven’t discussed that idea yet, but said he would discuss it with him.

“That’s definitely something we can discuss,” he said. “We’re just trying to do anything we can to get this tree problem under control.”

Goodwine added that if some of the trees are representing a clear and present danger, the council could utilizing reserve funds to address them.

Wise said that the tree problem will take years to correct short of dedicating a great deal of funding towards it and bringing in help to bring down more trees.

“It seems like for every tree we bring down, someone calls in with two more,” he said. “So many trees are about the same age and they’re all starting to die out on us at the same time.”

Wise further commented on issues with bringing down trees at Floral Hill Cemetery, where there are trees that need to be brought down.

He said the street and alley crews aren’t comfortable with bringing down trees at the cemetery due to concerns about damaging headstones.

“If a tree is just a couple of inches off where they think it’s going to fall, we could cause hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars worth of damage,” he said.

Wise said the city will need to bring in a professional to bring down the trees at the cemetery. Once they are brought down, he said the city workers can cut up the trees and haul them away.

As for possibly utilizing MFT funds for this part of the project, Wise said that won’t work because MFT funds can’t be used for cemetery projects.

- Houmes announced the only bidder for the cemetery’s perpetual care was Treasured Roots for $9,000.

- Alderwoman Robin Lawson announced the Hoopeston Fire Department had added three new firefighters to its ranks.

She welcomed Kyle Vaughn, Nick Grant and Brodee Herman to the fire department.

- Florek also discussed the water treatment plant computer system that controls the chemicals that are put in the water.

She said the system is roughly 30 years old and needs to be updated.

Florek said a representative of Donohue & Associates, a Champaign-based engineering firm, has been working with the mayor in planning the project.

She said the plan would be to upgrade the system all at once and the estimated cost of the project will be about $76,000.

Florek said the project could be done in two stages, but that would cost more.

Florek plans to make a motion on waiving bids for the project at the next meeting as the work is so specialized that the bid process isn’t necessary.

- Florek also informed the council of her discussion with Crusinberry regarding the city obtaining another IEPA loan to do some work replacing the sewer on Market from Penn to Seminary.

Florek said the sewer system keeps breaking along that stretch of road requiring water department employees to spend extra time in that area.

She said Crusinberry told her that the city could apply for a IEPA loan and not accept it if the council didn’t want it.

Florek said there are no cost estimates available for the project as of yet and that she wants to obtain more information on the matter.