The Hoopeston Multi-Agency has placed limits on front office visitors and will only be open for scheduled appointments as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.
“With the recent developments regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus), we want to take a moment to reinforce best-practice preventative measures and reference our process and procedures and keep our community healthy,” Executive Director Beth Knecht said in a news release. “Beginning March 17, the Hoopeston Multi-Agency front office will be closed to non-essential visitors and open for scheduled appointments only. We will review the policy weekly. The health, safety, and well-being of those we serve and our staff are the highest priorities at HMA.”
Despite these restrictions, Knecht stressed that the Multi-Agency is still here to serve the community and encourages anyone in need of assistance from the Multi-Agency to contact her or Angie at 217-283-5544 to make an appointment.
“We are discouraging any walk-ins at this time,” Knecht said. “We are still here to assist you so please do not hesitate to call us.”
The HMA Van will be running at this time, however, Knecht said, it will only be transporting three people at a time so the van may be running slower than normal so please plan accordingly.
She said the HMA Thrift Shop will be open at this time.
Knecht said the HMA will not host any group gatherings for the next two weeks: Euchre Club, Morning donuts, Support Groups, or party rentals.
“If you are planning on riding the van, visiting the thrift shop, or making an appointment with us, please be sure that you: Do not have symptoms of flu or respiratory infection: (Fever (100.4 or above), or feeling feverish/chills – must be fever free for 72 hours -Cough -Sore Throat -Runny or stuffy nose -Muscle or body aches -Headaches -Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults); have NOT traveled outside of the US within the last 14 days or been near anyone that has, or have come in contact with any persons with known COVID-19,” she said. ”We sincerely appreciate your continued support and effort to keep everyone healthy during this troubling time.”
Knecht encouraged area residents to continue to practice social distancing.
“Please practice social distancing,” she said. “It's working. Be a hero. Help your neighbor. Take this seriously. We won't know if we overacted and did too much, but we will know if we didn't do enough.”