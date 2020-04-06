The Hoopeston Multi-Agency is continuing to serve the community during these times of uncertainty.

Though visitors are limited and the Thrift Shop is closed, Multi-Agency Executive Director Beth Knecht said the Multi-Agency staff is still there to help those in need.

Knecht said they are open for appointments only and the doors to the office are locked.

“We can still do services like faxing, copies, things like that that are essential and have to be done,” she said. “We can still take care of all that.”

While the Multi-Agency’s Thrift Shop is closed, Knecht said they are still taking donations for the Thrift Shop.

“What we’re asking people to do is leave the donation at the back door between 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., ring the bell and then leave and we’ll come out and get it so there’s no contact,” she said.

Whenever they are able to reopen the Thrift Shop, Knecht said they plan to have a huge clearance sale.

She said the Thrift Shop workers are working hard to incorporate the new items into the store for whenever they are able to re-open.

Knecht said they are still operating an emergency food pantry from the Multi-Agency as well.

She said they recently received a grant from Dunkin’ Donuts which is aimed at helping struggling families who are considered essential workers and are still working who have children at home.

“Dunkin’ Donuts had an emergency grant to help with food pantries and we were blessed with a grant,” she said.

Knecht said that anyone in the community who is struggling with any needs is encouraged to call the Multi-Agency and the staff will help them find resources. The Multi-Agency can be reached at 217-283-5544.

She said Express Employment Professionals is also still operating within the Multi-Agency, but their staff is limiting interactions to only phone calls to avoid in-person contact.

Knecht said the Multi-Agency Van is still running, though certain limits have been put in place.

She said they are limiting it to filling only two seats for each ride with one passenger in each seat with exceptions for married couples who can occupy the same seat.

“There’s two seats they can occupy and keep the driver at six feet also,” she said. “We’re not allowing any children on it. No one under the age of 18.”

Knecht also announced that the April Senior Dance has been cancelled.

Knecht encouraged local senior citizens to contact the Multi-Agency if they are need of any support.

“If there’s someone who are not able to come out, have them reach out and call us,” she said. “Senior citizens with any questions or needs, please call and check, we will figure out how to help them.”

Knecht said the Multi-Agency is working out the details on some plans to offer more services to senior citizens in need.

Asked what people, specifically senior citizens, can do to maintain positive mental health during this time of social isolation, Knecht said it’s important to reach out to people and talk to people over the phone.

She said talking to people and keeping one’s mind active with reading or meditating or prayer or playing board games or assembling puzzles is important.

“Anything they can do to stay active and stay connected, while remaining socially isolated,” she said.

Knecht also cautioned against over-consumption of news coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While it’s important to remain informed about what’s going on in the world, Knecht said, focusing too much time and attention on it can impact one’s mental health.

Knecht encouraged people to take up journaling while they are in social isolation and to utilize apps like FaceTime to video chat with their families and be able to see their faces in the process.

Beyond these measures, Knecht suggested limiting trips to the store, but encouraged taking walks and sitting on their porch to get fresh air and sunshine.

If people have questions or need to talk to someone during this time of social isolation, Knecht suggested the Warm Line at 1-(866)-359-7953.

“It’s a number they can call and just talk to people and ask questions,” she said. “Or they can call up here [217-283-5544] and ask questions too. Even if they have the smallest question, we’ll do our best to help them.”