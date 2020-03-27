After more than an hour of exhaustive debate in emergency session Friday afternoon, the Hoopeston City Council approved a resolution declaring a state of emergency in the city.

The declaration allows the city to move into stage III of its COVID-19 Response Plan and will enable the city to be reimbursed for any emergency funds spent to handle the current situation.

Stage III involves the following steps:

- Call an emergency city council meeting to declare an emergency within the City of Hoopeston.

- Implement police reduction of response plan.

- Implement fire reduction of response plan.

- Implement contingency of operations plans for city departments.

- Consider keeping non-essential city employees at home.

- Ban all public gatherings larger than 10 people.

- Implement a curfew during the duration of the emergency declaration, if warranted.

- Implement ordinance 2.50.100 regarding emergency purchases by the EMA director.

- Hold regular briefings between the police chief, fire chief, EMA director and the mayor to determine if the emergency declaration needs to continue or if other actions need to be taken.

- Approve the transfer and direction of personnel or functions of city departments for the purpose of performing or facilitating emergency services.

- Declare, issue, enforce, modify and terminate orders for quarantine and isolation of persons or animals posing a threat to the public.

Hoopeston Emergency Management Agency (HEMA) Director Brad Hardcastle said the steps in stage III are mainly just a framework and guidelines for how the city can respond to COVID-19.

He stressed at the last council meeting and during Friday’s emergency meeting that the city doesn’t have to implement these steps, they are just there in case they are necessary.

In stage III, the decision to implement any of these steps would be up to the mayor.

The emergency meeting and move into stage III of the response plan was prompted by a positive case of COVID-19 being confirmed in Iroquois County Thursday. A second case was also confirmed in Iroquois County Friday.

The city’s COVID-19 response plan called for the implementation of stage III if there was a confirmed case of COVID-19 within a 40-mile radius of Hoopeston. The Vermilion County Health Department, as of 2:30 p.m. Friday, reports there are no lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vermilion County.

While the council did choose to approve the emergency declaration, in a 6-1 vote with Alderman Chad Yaden voting no, there was an extensive debate over the matter between council members.

Questions about response plan

Alderman Bill Goodwine, who served as mayor pro-temp as Mayor Bill Crusinberry was absent, started the meeting by asking council members to put forward a motion of approval for the declaration and said the council could debate the matter once the declaration was seconded.

No motion or second were issued, so Goodwine allowed for debate without a motion or second.

Alderwoman Lourdine Florek asked how the 40-mile radius was decided.

Hardcastle said a team of himself, Crusinberry, Police Chief Jim DeWitt, Fire Chief Joel Bird and members of their department developed the response plan.

He said they originally were going to implement stage III if there was a case in Vermilion County, but realized that there is a great deal of traffic between Hoopeston and Iroquois County as well as neighboring cities like Paxton and even across the Indiana border so they expanded the radius to 40 miles, the width of Vermilion County, to encompass cases in that range.

“We needed something that encompassed everything,” Hardcastle said.

Florek asked DeWitt how the reduction of response plan would work for the police department.

DeWitt said the department has already implemented measures to limit the exposure of officers.

“Currently, anything that can be handled by the phone, we will do via phone that way there’s not the immediate contact,” he said.

DeWitt said officers are addressing criminal damage complaints, phone harassment complaints and other issues over the phone whenever possible.

“Anything that can be handled as a non-emergency over-the-phone, we do,” he said.

Once stage III is implemented, DeWitt said the department would look to close off access to the police department at city hall and install an intercom or phone system at the main doors to enable residents in need of assistance to reach someone within the department.

He said they would also put up signs informing residents of the situation at the door.

DeWitt said this would just be another way of limiting contact between officers and residents, thereby limiting potential exposure to COVID-19.

Obviously, DeWitt said, police officers will still respond to emergency situations just as they would at any other time.

Florek asked what the response to a domestic incident would be, specifically asking if officers could defuse that situation by phone.

DeWitt said it would depend if the subjects involved were still in the same location or if they had been separated.

If separated, DeWitt said the situation could possibly be addressed by phone, if not, officers would likely need to be on-scene to resolve it.

Over-reacting?

Council members expressed concern that implementing stage III and declaring an emergency would over-reacting to the situation at hand.

Alderman Alex Houmes said he doesn’t want to downplay the seriousness of the situation at-hand, but questioned whether the city was in a position where a state of emergency was warranted.

“I don’t want to lessen the severity of the situation, because I don’t think this is something we should ignore,” he said. “But I also don’t think the current situation warrants a break-down of our current government structure. I don’t think we’re at a stage where we should declare an emergency at this point, in my opinion.”

Houmes went through the rest of stage III of the response plan.

Pointing to the reduction of response plans for the police and fire departments, Houmes said he doesn’t see why DeWitt and Bird wouldn’t be able to implement those plans without the emergency declaration.

“I don’t see why you guys don’t have the authority already to do that today,” he said.

Houmes said city ordinances already give the police and fire chiefs the authority to implement those changes.

Ditto for the contingency of operations plan for the city government, Houmes said, pointing out that the mayor has the authority to direct the heads of city departments to make changes or it could be left to the individual committee chairman to make those decisions.

“If things get worse, those decisions can be made under the current structure that we have today,” he said.

Houmes said the limits on public gatherings under 10 people are already in place and he doesn’t believe a curfew should be implemented without the council being consulted.

He doesn’t feel that ordinance 2.50.100, which deals with emergency spending, needs to be enacted yet.

Houmes said the meetings between the mayor and local emergency management personnel can continue without the declaration.

Houmes went further and called for medical personnel, from either the medical field or the Vermilion County Health Department, to be involved with those meetings.

Houmes also believes that the city council should be involved in the decision-making process regarding any quarantine orders, should the need arise.

Houmes reiterated that he feels the current situation doesn’t warrant any break down in the city government structure.

He pointed to Alderman Jeff Wise, who joined the meeting via a video, as an example of how the council can meet on short notice even if a member is sick or in quarantine.

“He’s sick right now, he wanted to self-isolate, which is good, and yet he is still here and able to provide his opinion and help make decisions for the council of a whole,” Houmes said.

Houmes expressed his appreciation to the work that has gone in to developing the plan and feels it is a good plan to have in place, but doesn’t feel they are at the point where stage III needs to be implemented.

Houmes said the biggest fault in the plan, and what he would like to see rectified, is the lack of involvement of someone in the health profession.

Houmes said Anita Guffey, regional director of emergency management for Carle, had been involved in all of Champaign’s planning related to COVID-19 and he believes someone from the medical field needs to be consulted regarding the city’s plan.

Hardcastle said HEMA gets daily emails from Melissa Rome, BS/MBA/CHES/CERC, the Vermilion County Health Department’s Emergency Planning and Response Coordinator / Community Liaison, regarding COVID-19.

Hardcastle also reiterated that stage III of the plan is just a framework that provides guidelines for how the city can respond in case of an emergency related to COVID-19.

He said they don’t have to implement any of the measures if they aren’t deemed necessary by the mayor.

Hardcastle also reiterated that the main reason for declaring a state of emergency is to enable the city to be eligible for state and federal funds to reimburse them for any additional expenses, such as the police department’s intercom system, they incur.

“You cannot submit for reimbursement without an emergency declaration,” he said.

Hardcastle said the state’s emergency declaration is far more restrictive and detailed, which is why the city’s response plan is more of a framework.

“The state’s emergency declaration is a lot more restrictive than ours is,” he said. “Ours doesn’t really get into the nuts and bolts of everything because the state’s does.”

Houmes asked Hardcastle if he thought they are in a state of emergency in Hoopeston today.

Hardcastle said he’d rather see the plan implemented now, so that emergency responders can respond quickly if there is a confirmed case in Hoopeston.

“I think I’d rather have it implemented now to where, if it gets into town, we can act quickly rather than have another emergency meeting to implement the emergency declaration,” he said.

Houmes asked Hardcastle what the procedure will be if a confirmed case of COVID-19 is discovered in Hoopeston.

Hardcastle said the public health department will act to quarantine the individual who tested positive.

Under the city’s response plan, Hardcastle said, city officials would be able to expand that quarantine if they believed it was necessary.

Supply shortages

Yaden asked Hardcastle, DeWitt and Bird if HEMA, the police and fire departments have the equipment they need to respond to a crisis related to COVID-19, specifically asking about masks.

Bird said the fire department does have masks, but they are not N95 masks, so they might not necessarily be enough to filter COVID-19.

DeWitt said the police department has the same masks as the fire department.

Hardcastle said the state government is purchasing millions of masks at present, so the city can’t go out and purchase masks itself.

He said they are waiting for the state to get their supply of masks in place and then those will be distributed to individual municipalities via county health departments.

Hardcastle said the city will have to apply for however many masks they can through the public health department once the application system is in place.

“Once these masks get into the state’s hands, they’ll be filtered down to us,” he said.

Houmes again raised concerns about the need for a state of emergency, pointing out that the city could just purchase a set amount of supplies without the emergency declaration.

“Even if we have to buy $500 worth of masks and gloves, I don’t think that warrants a state of emergency,” he said “We could reimburse that $500.”

“Would you rather be proactive or reactive?” Bird asked.

“I don’t want to over-react,” Houmes said.

Bird countered by stating that the city doesn’t know what they could be reacting to because they haven’t had a case yet and that, once a case is found, it could spread rapidly.

Houmes said that is just further reason to have someone from the medical involved with planning the city’s response.

Bird said a plan has already been brought to the council.

“We brought a plan to you as the emergency managers of the town to get a resolution to help us out when we do have to do this and I see is resistance,” he said.

Goodwine said he didn’t think that was a fair and that the questions being asked were justified.

He said there needs to be a balance between addressing the needs of the city and taking precautions relating to COVID-19.

Goodwine spoke about the national reaction to this situation and how, in his opinion, vital elements of society have been “sub-optimized” in light of the concerns over COVID-19.

He said part of the concern is that the committee handling the response to COVID-19 would be so focused on addressing the virus that it might impinge on other elements of city operations.

“We want to be comfortable that we’re not just tossing you the checkbook and saying ‘Do what you want to do,’” Goodwine said.

Bird said the emergency managers are just trying to protect the city for when a case is found and could potentially spread.

He said they want to be in a position where they can take the action necessary to protect the city without needing to have multiple meetings with the council to take those actions.

“All these are are bullet points and guidelines we can possibly use when we go to stage III,” Bird said.

Houmes made it clear that he respects the emergency managers and he didn’t want them to take his concerns personally, but he needed to raise his concerns all the same.

“I do respect you guys and appreciate what you’re doing,” he said. “I just think, unless you tell me otherwise, that we need someone to guide us who has medical experience on what steps we should take if we have something here.”

Bird reiterated that the city is receiving daily emails from the Vermilion County Health Department that are providing guidance when it comes to COVID-19.

“We get daily emails from them,” he said.

Hardcastle added that, if a case was found in Hoopeston, the health department would be in the city to address the situation.

He said the emergency managers would then meet with health department officials and consult on what next steps they should take.

Hardcastle said the emergency declaration allows the emergency managers to take those next steps and then report to the city council during their next regularly schedule meeting and give a full accounting of their actions and expenditures.

“It doesn’t really change much of what already is in the ordinances as far as what the department heads and the mayor can do,” he said.

Immediate actions

Yaden asked the department heads what actions they would take within the next 12 hours if the council approved declaring a state of emergency.

Hardcastle said they planned on meeting after Friday’s emergency meeting to decide which, if any, of the steps in stage III they would need to implement immediately.

He said addressing the police department intercom would likely be the most immediate need.

“Once it hits town, we can implement more,” Hardcastle said. “This just gives us the flexibility to do it without needing to come back before you to say ‘We want to implement X, Y and Z things.’”

Alderman Carl Ankenbrand asked how decisions will be finalized within the emergency managers group, specifically if a consensus between the managers and the mayor was necessary.

Hardcastle said the mayor has the ultimate authority under the emergency declaration, but added that the group has sought to find a consensus when it came to planning everything thus far.”

“Ultimately, it’s the mayor,” he said. “He’s the ultimate authority. But that’s how we’ve been doing, where there’s a consensus.”

Goodwine said he recognized the benefits of the emergency declaration as it enables the city to be reimbursed for emergency spending and provides emergency managers flexibility to act as needed during an emergency.

Limits on emergency spending

Addressing the concerns about oversight, Hardcastle said that, under ordinance 2.50.100, he would need to provide updates to the council during regular meetings about any expenses or actions that are taken under the COVID-19 response plan.

Goodwine, feeling that some among the council were concerned about spending, asked if it would be possible to put a cap on emergency spending, stating that if costs reached a certain, they would need to get direct approval from the council.

Goodwine added that some of the spending could also possibly be covered by some of the funds within the individual department budgets.

Hardcastle said the issue with the departments covering the costs is that most of their budgets are likely depleted since they are nearing the end of the fiscal year.

Yaden asked again about supplies for the departments, specifically asking if they were going to order masks.

“We can order them, we’re just not going to get them,” Hardcastle said.

Yaden said he’s assuming there will eventually be a case of COVID-19 in Hoopeston.

Hardcastle agreed and said local emergency managers want to be in a position to act immediately when a case is confirmed in Hoopeston.

“Yes, it will be here,” he said. “We want to have the ability to address any concerns the health department might have, any concerns we might have, to mitigate that risk. That’s mainly what this is doing.”

This exchange was followed by a discussion of how quickly the council could meet and have a quorum, under the new emergency guidelines provided by the state, in the event of an emergency that required immediate action from the council.

Yaden asked if the council could conceivably gather and vote within an hour of such an event.

Goodwine said possibly, but added that, at some point, the council needs to be able to delegate authority to emergency managers to address these kinds of situations.

“At some point, you have to delegate,” he said. “The council is reluctant to delegate, which I think is a mistake personally.

Yaden agreed that they have to delegate, but didn’t think the city’s current situation warranted a state of emergency.

Florek said that when people commonly think of a state of emergency, they think of a tornado or war.

“You don’t really think about the sniffles and coughing,” she said.

Ankenbrand responded that COVID-19 is more than the sniffles, pointing out how serious it can be for people, young and old.

Wise added that the city is uncharted waters that it hasn’t seen for more than 100 years when the nation dealt with the Spanish Flu outbreak.

“Nobody’s dealt with this since 1917,” he said. “So we can’t say what this is going to do.”

Hardcastle said COVID-19 can spread fast.

“It spreads rapidly,” he said. “And it’ll be here before we know it, especially since a lot of our citizens commute from here to Danville, Champaign, Watseka, wherever. It’s going to be here quickly.”

Yaden again raised the idea of waiting until there is more of a cause to declare a state of emergency and then having an emergency council meeting to immediately declare a state of emergency.

City Clerk Gail Lane spoke up and pointed out that, while the council was able to meet with only about 10 hours notice that day, that doesn’t guarantee that it will be able to do in the midst of a crisis.

“When it actually hits, when something happens, how quickly are we going to be able to be here?” she asked.

Lane gave her perspective on what had been discussed during the emergency meeting, stating that it seemed to her that the council doesn’t want to put any power into the hands of these experts.

“I call them experts because they are experts at what they do,” she said. “You don’t want them to have that power because you guys want to maintain control of the situation. They’re not going to just shut down the city just because they think they should. They’re going to get input, they’re going to get recommendations.”

Lane said she didn’t see the problem with implementing the state of emergency and having it in place so the emergency managers can be ready take action as soon as necessary.

There was a brief discussion about how city handles other natural disasters without having a state of emergency declared ahead of time.

Hardcastle said this declaration and response plan is specifically tailored to COVID-19 and enable emergency managers to proactive rather than reactive.

He said Crusinberry wanted the declaration specifically addressed towards COVID-19 rather having it be a blanket state of emergency.

“If something else happened, if a tornado came through, then we could have an emergency declaration for that because it’s totally different than a pandemic,” Hardcastle said. “It’s better to differentiate those things because it’s a different disaster and they will merit different responses.”

Conclusion

After delving into the various facets of the issue for than an hour and seemingly moving away from the stated goal of the meeting, Alderwoman Robin Lawson brought the conversation back into focus.

While she understood some of the council’s concerns, Lawson said they needed to put their trust in their emergency managers.

She expressed her confidence in the abilities of the city’s emergency managers and dismissed concerns that they would be wasteful with emergency funds or resources.

Lawson said they simply want to do what is best for the city during a time of crisis.

“They just want to keep the city safe,” she said.

Lawson asked Hardcastle how he would keep the council apprised of any action the emergency managers and the mayor take.

Hardcastle said he planned on providing reports at each city council meeting, but said he could provide daily or weekly updates to council members if that what they wanted.

After some further discussion regarding how the health department would handle quarantining someone who tests positive for COVID-19, Goodwine asked for a motion to approve the state of emergency declaration.

Ankenbrand put forward the motion and Lawson seconded. The motion passed 6-1 with Ankenbrand, Lawson, Florek, Wise, Houmes and Goodwine voting yes and Yaden voting no.

While the council’s immediate business was concluded, Goodwine asked the council if anyone had an objection to postponing the planned city budget meeting for Tuesday evening.

Goodwine said the city can continue to operate under it’s existing budget for the time being and he doesn’t think it’s a good a idea to start budgeting for the next fiscal year when there is so much uncertainty due to COVID-19.

While he doesn’t have enough data to present an accurate estimate, Goodwine said he expects that tax revenues for the city will be down due to the governor’s shut down and the drop in employment and commerce.

If things turn around quickly, such as by Easter, Goodwine said the impact on city finances might not be too bad, but if the shutdown continues for an extended period, it could have a major impact.

Goodwine said they should have a much better idea, one way or the other, of how things will shake out a month from now.

None of the council members objected to postponing the budget meeting and the emergency session was adjourned.