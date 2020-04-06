Hoopeston Area Families,
Governor Pritzker has extended the stay-at-home order, and, school closure through April 30, 2020. Hoopeston Area CUSD #11 will continue providing educational materials through the remote learning plan through the end of the school closure. We will also continue to distribute sack lunches throughout the closure. A few changes will be put into place next week.
Beginning Monday April 6 we will distribute two days of lunches (enough lunches for Monday April 6 & Tuesday April 7 at Rankin Lions Club, East Lynn Fire Station, Wellington Post Office and John Greer Bus Lane from 11 am — 12 pm..
Wednesday April 8 we will distribute three days of lunches (enough for Wednesday April 8, Thursday April 9, & Friday April 10) at Rankin Lions Club, East Lynn Fire Station, Wellington Post Office and John Greer Bus Lane from 11 am — 12 pm.
Beginning Monday April 13 we will distribute five (5) days of lunches (enough for Monday April 13, Tuesday April 14, Wednesday April 15, Thursday April 16 & Friday April 17) at Rankin Lions Club, East Lynn Fire Station, Wellington Post Office and John Greer Bus Lane from 11 am — 12 pm
These changes are for the safety and well-being of our families as well as our staff members, and will help limit the amount of person to person contact. Our goal is to provide the resources needed for continuity of instruction, while keeping everyone as safe as possible. Limiting the number of time exposed to other persons will aid in reducing the number of cases of the COVID-19 virus. We thank you for your cooperation through this challenging time; we will get through this together.