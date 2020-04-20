The move from in-classroom to remote learning has been a major adjustment for students and staff in the Hoopeston Area School District.

The move to e-learning came about in late March, a week prior to the district’s planned spring break.

What was originally envisioned as a state-ordered short break to see how the COVID-19 pandemic developed was extended into the first week of April and later expanded to include the entire month of April. Gov. JB Pritzker announced remote learning would be extended through the remainder of the school year to ensure the safety of Illinois students on Friday.

The Chronicle spoke with Hoopeston Area Superintendent Robert Richardson prior to this announcement and discussed how remote learning had been implemented thus far in the district.

Richardson said implementing e-learning in the district has involved a great deal of planning between the teaching staff and the administration.

He said the district is providing electronic learning methods where possible and providing hard copy packets to students during weekly lunch distributions.

Richardson district teachers are trying to move forward with their lesson plans rather than just review previously learned materials in the hopes of providing a better sense of continuity of instruction.

Asked how grading would be handled under this new system, Richardson said the state guidelines for e-learning stated that a student’s grades couldn’t be negatively impacted by coursework provided during e-learning.

“If a student chooses to do part of the work or very little of the work, their grade will not be adversely affected,” he said.

Richardson feels this is a great opportunity for students who were struggling with their grades to focus on bringing them up.

“This is a great opportunity for those students, especially in high school where they are credits to move on, who maybe were not passing a class to really apply themselves and get that grade up to a passing grade so they can move up the next sequence in that course,” he said.

In regards to how finals will be handled, Richardson said the state has largely left decision up to individual school districts.

“They’ve really said that’s just a local decision,” he said.

Richardson, who was interviewed prior to the governor’s announcement that e-learning would be extended through the end of the school year, said the uncertainty regarding the rest of the school year made making a decision on how finals will be handled difficult at the moment.

Had school returned to in-person instruction in May, Richardson said finals would have had to undergo a major adjustment since students would have essentially missed six weeks of instruction on their subjects prior to returning to school.

In the event that e-learning was continued through the rest of the school year, Richardson said they would likely forego finals for this year, but added that no definitive plans had been made as of April 16.

“A final decision has not been made on that decision as of yet,” he said.

In terms of how e-learning has been implemented, Richardson said much of the planning for it has taken place on the local level.

He said there was a pilot program for it in 2017 that was aimed at utilizing e-learning days in lieu of snow days.

During the initial school closures, Richardson said the state informed school districts they would need to move to some kind of electronic learning and when the governor extended the school closures through April 30, Pritzker said the state went from e-learning to remote learning.

“The difference is that a remote learning plan doesn’t have to be approved by the board of education or the regional superintendent,” he said. “I heard it explained very well the other day, it’s kind of like building a boat while you’re on the water.”

Even so, Richardson said the diligent work of local teachers and staff has made the process much smoother.

“Having great teachers, great educators, in your district makes that job a whole lot easier,” he said.

Richardson said he met with district administrators and with representatives of the Hoopeston Education Association and, together, they developed a plan to implement remote learning.

“In just a few days time it was put together,” he said. “And I think it’s worked very effectively.”

Richardson admits there’s no similar situations to compare the current situation with, but feels that local teachers and administrators have stepped up to provide the best instruction they can for students.

“There’s really not anything to compare it to. We’ve never had this long of a break in a school year,” he said. “I think that our staff has done an excellent job providing resources and instruction for our kids. They’ve got pretty creative in how they reach out to the kids so the kids still know that they’re thinking about them and they’re there to help if they need it.”

Asked about how teachers and students are responding to remote learning, Richardson feels that students are genuinely putting forth an effort to complete their coursework and miss their daily in-person interactions with their teachers.

“I think the kids have really done a great job of doing the work,” he said.

Richardson recalled a recent lunch distribution he was helping with at John Greer.

“Genuinely, there were some kids who, when they saw Mr. Walder and some of the teachers who were helping, they were like ‘Oh, I miss you so much,’” he said. “And I think the teachers are reciprocating that. I think they are missing the daily interaction with their students and they’re getting creative in how they can communicate with their kids.”

He said some teachers are using Zoom meetings others are using the Class Dojo system to send comments. For students who may not have internet connections, Richardson said teachers have been calling to check in with them.

“They’re making the best of a not-so-typical situation,” Richardson said.

As for the community’s response to the situation, Richardson expressed his appreciation for the outpouring of support the district has seen from community members during this crisis.

“It is amazing to be living in the Hoopeston area,” he said. “We’ve had countless volunteers. We’ve had people we’ve called at just a moment’s notice who have stepped up to help with shipping food and other things. It’s amazing how a small community such as ours really pulls together when there’s a need. Thank you to all of those individuals.”

Overall, Richardson said school districts are in uncharted waters with this current situation, but they’re doing the best they can to get through it.

“We’re doing the best we can,” he said. “They don’t teach you this in teacher training or administrator training. You just have to go with what’s best for kids and I think that’s what we’re doing.”