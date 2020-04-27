IMPORTANT: All seniors have been emailed individually to their school email address

detailing any outstanding fees they have. Seniors must have all cap and gown fees paid

and all outstanding financial obligations met in order to get their cap and gowns.

Seniors can pay their fees at pick up or any time prior to that during school open hours

each week.

Wednesday, May 6 — Locker Clean Out and Cap and Gown pick up from 8:00-12:00. (Any

seniors with College Express Books will turn them in as well at this time). Once seniors have cleaned their lockers they will receive their cap and gowns and they will get

their picture taken in front of the Cornjerker Banner to be used for the virtual graduation. Any senior who doesn’t come and get their cap and gown will have their senior picture used during the virtual graduation ceremony. Seniors will have their caps and gowns for pictures with their families up until May 18th. The school banner will also be made available during school open hours for seniors and parents to come in and get pictures if they choose to.

Saturday, May 16 — Senior Parade at 10 a.m. (Using Sweetcorn Festival parade route)

Seniors will meet at the High School in the front parking lot at 9:30 am. Seniors are to be in their cars wearing their Caps and Gowns. Students will get instructions and then HAHS Teachers will be on hand to send off the seniors as they leave via police escort for the start of the parade at the Lorraine Theater. Seniors will have the chance to be honored by the community as they travel in their cars using the Sweetcorn Festival parade route starting at the Lorraine Theater and ending at McFerren Park.

Sunday, May 17 — Virtual Graduation at 3 p.m. HAHS will be broadcasting our virtual graduation ceremony at 3 pm to honor the planned graduation time of our seniors. The virtual graduation will be played on New Wave Cable Channel 16 and will be posted on the district webpage for people to view. The virtual graduation will include many of the traditional graduation ceremony components such as speeches, the senior class video, acknowledgment of each graduate, and presentation of the Class of 2020. The video will be left on the district website for people to view and DVD copies of the virtual graduation will be made available to seniors in the weeks that follow.

Monday, May 18 — Cap/Gown/Chromebook Turn In and Diplomas Handed Out

The school will be open on Monday, May 18 from 8 a.m.-noon for seniors to come and turn in their Caps/Gowns/Tassels and their Chromebooks/Chargers. When a graduate has everything

turned in, they will be issued their high school diploma. HAHS staff will be putting away the Chromebooks for next year. Seniors, when you return your gown please have it ironed and on a hanger so it is ready to go for August 2nd. Gowns will be hung up on racks and individually labeled for each student to have ready for them when we convene again for our traditional graduation ceremony.

Friday, July 31 — Graduation Practice at 9 a.m. in the MS Gym

Any senior wanting to walk in graduation will be required to attend graduation practice at 9 a.m. in the MS gym to prepare for the graduation ceremony.

Sunday, Aug. 2 — Traditional Graduation at 3 p.m. in the MS Gym

On Sunday, Aug. 2nd we will be holding our traditional graduation ceremony. More specific details will be given closer to time. Note: Seniors will not have to rent their cap and gowns a second time as we will still have them on hand