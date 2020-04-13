Hoopeston Area CUSD #11 Board of Education will conduct the regular scheduled April Board of Education meeting April 16 at 6 p.m. through Google Meet.
On March 9, 2020, Gov. JB Pritzker declared all counties in Illinois as a disaster area in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. As the spread of COVID-19 continues to grow, the Governor issued an Executive Order to suspend the physical presence requirements under the Open Meetings Act (OMA) and to limit the size of all public and private gatherings in Illinois, among other things.
The order allows for governing bodies to conduct meetings remotely.
The board of education will be conducting essential business of hiring personnel and paying bills.
Individuals interested in attending this virtual meeting should use the following link or call the listed number to listen to the April 16 meeting of Hoopeston Area CUSD #11 School Board meeting.
To take part in the meeting via Google Meet, visit meet.google.com/yhe-yubz-zxo
To listen to the meeting over the phone, call 1-650-980-4986 and use the following code: PIN: 587319736.