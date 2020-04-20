The Hoopeston Area Board of Education conducted a remote meeting for their April meeting Thursday night.

The abbreviated meeting consisted of approving the minutes for the previous meeting and bills for payment along with some personnel matters.

The meeting was conducted via video and phone conference in order to comply with the governor’s stay-at-home order.

Superintendent Robert Richardson said the electronic meeting was allowable under Gov. JB Pritzker’s executive order regarding the Open Meetings Act.

The meeting was open to the public and there was an opportunity for public comments to be heard.

Speaking near the end of the meeting, Board Member Debbie Klaber expressed her appreciation to Richardson, district administrators, teachers and staff for the fabulous job they doing during this tumultuous time.

“We have a great staff,” Richardson said. “It’s a great community effort.”

Board Member Lawrence Jahn commented on how quickly e-learning had been put into use.

He said he had attended a meeting on e-learning in the fall and never expected that they would have to put it into effect so quickly.

“We put it together, probably, in less than a week and did it pretty well I would say,” Jahn said. “I think everyone should be proud of the job that’s been done up to this point.”

During the meeting the board approved the following personnel actions:

- Action to approve the resignation of Emily Fuhler as Special Education Teacher and Fifth Grade Student Leadership Sponsor at John Greer Elementary effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year.

- Action to approve the resignation of Rochelle Morgeson as Middle School and High School Show Choir Sponsor at Hoopeston Area Middle School and Hoopeston Area High School at the end of the 2019-20 school year.

- Action to employ Hana Smith pending background check as Science Teacher at Hoopeston Area High School for the 2020-21 school year with an effective date of August 13, 2020.

- Action to employ Luke Lawson pending background check as School Counselor at Hoopeston Area High School for the 2020-21 school year with an effective date of August 13, 2020.

- Action to employ Roberta Sue McDaniel pending background check and proper licensing as 3-6 Grade General Music Teacher at John Greer Elementary and Hoopeston Area Middle School for the 2020-21 school year with an effective date of August 13, 2020.

- Action to employ Connie Huffman pending background check as Special Education Teacher at John Greer Elementary for the 2020-21 school year with an effective date of August 13, 2020.

- Action to employ Jamie Pruitt as 5th Grade Student Leadership Sponsor at John Greer Elementary for the 2020-21 school year with an effective date of August 13,2020.

- Action to renew Educational Support Personnel as presented for the 2020-21 school year.