The school year will finish in students' homes, but teachers are still very present in their day-to-day learnings.

Months before COVID-19 closed the school buildings, many schools had put into place an E-learning curriculum, not guessing it would need to be used for such an extended period of time.

Teachers and students didn’t know how much they would miss each other until these days of distancing were put into place.

“I’m really proud of how the district has pulled together to make the best of a unique situation, one I’ve never faced in my 36 years in education,” said Iroquois West Interim Superintendent Robert Bagby said.

“As we all know there was no template for educators to follow to help during this unprecedented time,” said Crescent-Iroquois District 249 Interim Superintendent Rod Grimsley.

“With the sudden mandated closure of school, we quickly completed a plan to begin remote learning. Of course, no one would have predicted that this would be in place for over eight weeks and we would not be able to return to school to complete the year,” said District 4 Superintendent Tonya Evans.

“Milford Area Public School teachers have been designing remote learning opportunities using technology and other means for all of their students,” said MAPS District 124 Superintendent Michele Lindenmeyer.

Bagby said Iroquois West teachers “have done a phenomenal work during this difficult time preparing assignments, collecting assignments, grading and getting ready for future lessons. Principals have done a wonderful job coordinating packet handouts, as well as making sure technology needs are met.”

Evans said, “However, this situation has not stopped our teachers from providing instruction to all of our students. Our method of delivery has certainly changed but teachers have been engaging with students and providing assistance to both parents and students. Staff have personally delivered both printed packets and Chromebooks to students. Staff members have been reaching out to parents if we did not see students that were engaged in the learning process. Teachers have utilized Zoom for class meetings or to provide lectures.

“It’s nice for students to see some form of personal contact with their classmates and teachers while remaining safe at their home.”

“The administration at CCGS is extremely happy, pleased, and proud of the efforts of the teaching staff during remote learning. This staff has done everything they can to make sure their students’ needs are met. Each week, a learning packet has been created and the one from the previous week returned. The teachers then make weekly attempts to communicate with their students through a variety of methods. As we draw nearer to the end of the school year, we hope that the efforts made during remote learning will be of benefit to our students. Thank you CCGS staff,” Grimsley said.

“[The teachers] been focusing on staying connected with kids and considering the needs of the whole child,” said Lindenmeyer. “While providing academics, they have made student physical and emotional well being a priority. Teachers have been creative in assisting the principal with daily announcements, organizing spirit weeks, parades, home learning packet delivery, meal assistance, individualized tutoring, and that only scratches the surface of their efforts. Our teachers don’t ask for recognition or praise, they just want to serve our kids in the best possible way during these difficult weeks. Collectively they have risen to the challenge with determination, compassion, and purpose. We are proud of their efforts!”

“Donovan Teachers are the best!,” said District 3 Superintendent Toby Coates. “Throughout these unprecedented times, they’ve organized zoom meetings, spirit week, a staff parade throughout all 4 of our school communities, have read stories online with their students, and most importantly, continued to support their students and their families through multiple forms of communication. The Donovan School Family is as Strong as ever! #DonovanPride #TheDonovanWay.”

Unit 9’s Glenn Raymond School Principal James Bunting said, “Teachers are having a zoom meeting daily with students. One staff member is doing a lunch buddy meeting on zoom daily. One teacher has a virtual lego of himself and takes pictures of it in different areas around town and home. Some teachers are recording their lessons and sharing them with the students using Google Classroom.”

Watseka Community High School Principal Carolyn Short said, “WCHS Teachers have stepped up and faced the many challenges of COVID-19 with generosity, creativity, and a resolute focus on caring for students and community. In addition to focused lessons through remote learning, teachers have:

• Written and mailed letters to let the students to let them know how much they are missed.

• Created a knockoff of the ‘Brady Bunch’ skit along with an original song written and recorded by one of WCHSteachers.

• Created a Senior Spotlight form to showcase our awesome senior class. These are posted all over on social media.

• Created a video message to show basketball plays can compare to COVID19 if you play as a team.

• Posted a goofy staff picture on social media saying ‘We miss our students like crazy!’

• Videotaped a basketball dunking technique and shared it with the students.

• Recorded the WCHS Band playing WCHS School Song via Zoom.

The bottom line, as always, is finding ways to connect. We want our students to know we are thinking of them and they are missed each and every day! Stay safe.”

All staff has done its job in the difficult times.

“Julie Dunn has done an amazing job helping organize meal pickup and delivery. As of today we have served over 8,500 meals to our students. She has been a great asset to Jeanine Clifton, our food service director,” Unit 9 Interim Superintendent Gary Miller said.

He said Unit 9 staff members Jill Cultra and her daughter Taylor, presented all of the kitchen staff with gift bags to let them know how much they are appreciated; doing important work behind the scenes as they work to feed the kids. These were presented with a note of thanks, warm words to know they are being thought about, he said.

“The cooks have gone above and beyond normal expectations by coming in to make sure meals are available five days a week to any student interested in receiving breakfast and lunch,” said Bagby.

“Custodians have come in and thoroughly cleaned the buildings on several occasions.

“Secretaries have come in at all hours to answer phones, return messages and work in needed paperwork still required. My office staff has been really incredible by coming every day to pay bills, make sure payroll is done and make sure the district runs smoothly when I’m not there.

“We have learned much in the process but I believe we have also learned that we are even more capable than we had originally thought we were when beginning this process. Our teachers have shown that they can teach and care for the students no matter where they are!,” said Evans.