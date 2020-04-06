As of Sunday, there are five confirmed COVID-19 cases within Vermilion County.

Hoopeston Emergency Management Agency (HEMA) Director Brad Hardcastle said, in a news release, the Vermilion County Health Department is tracking those cases and is providing daily updates to the City of Hoopeston emergency managers group and the public. “We remind everyone to continue practicing social distancing and follow the CDC guidelines on community prevention,” he said.

Hardcastle said City Hall remains closed to the public, including the police department window.

“An intercom system has been installed in front of City Hall and will connect you with the police department dispatcher if you need assistance,” he said.

Hardcastle reminded local residents that city payments can be made online through the city’s website http://www.cityofhoopeston.com or by using the drop box located in front of City Hall.

In an effort to allow residents to enjoy the few amenities allowed, Hardcastle said the emergency managers group has decided to allow McFerren Park, Northside (Cheese) Park, and Union Park to remain open to walkers.

“As the weather warms up please remember that the playground areas are closed,” he said. “Basketball courts, tennis courts, and the pavilions are also closed. Signs have been posted on playground equipment and the Hoopeston Police Department will be monitoring any gatherings within the parks. Please remember to practice social distancing if you are walking in the park. The emergency managers group will continue to monitor the situation within the parks and will take further measures if warranted, up to and including shutting the parks down.”

Vermilion County Board Chairman Larry Baughn also took action related to COVID-19 last week.

Baughn issued a proclamation of a disaster within the county.

This proclamation makes additional resources available to county officials.

“With the recent confirmation of COVID-19 positive tests in our county,” Baughn said in his proclamation. “It is necessary and appropriate to make additional resources within Vermilion County available to ensure that the effects of COVID-19 are mitigated and minimized and that residents and visitors in Vermilion County remain safe and secure.”

Iroquois County also saw additional cases of COVID-19 last week.

The Iroquois County Public Health Department has confirmed one additional case of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an Iroquois County resident on April 5.

Laboratory confirmed results for this individual were received Sunday. They will remain in isolation per Illinois Department of Public Health guidance.

At the time of this press release Iroquois County has seven individuals with laboratory confirmed cases:

- Case 1: Male in his 50’s

- Case 2: Male in his 40’s

- Case 3: Male in his 20’s

- Case 4: Male in his 30’s

- Case 5: Female in her 60’s

- Case 6: Male in his 70’s

- Case 7: Male in his 40’s

At this time, the health department is not providing any additional details on these individuals.

Iroquois County Health Department communicable disease nurses are working tirelessly to complete investigations, conduct contact tracing and notify anyone determined to be at increased risk of exposure. The situation is fluid. Guidance and recommendations regarding patients under investigation may evolve as more is learned.

It is important to remember that even though there have been confirmed cases, this is not cause for panic.

Please continue to practice social distancing and other safety measures to limit COVID-19 exposure. Everyone should consider themselves at risk for exposure to coronavirus and should stay home as much as possible. While at home everyone should self-monitor which means to check yourself for fever and remain alert for cough, shortness of breath or

sore throat.

Most importantly stay home if you are sick. If you have a respiratory illness, stay home for seven days after your symptoms started and for three days after your fever has stopped without the use of fever reducing medications, and your cough or sore

throat symptoms have improved (whichever is longer). Avoid the emergency department and other places you seek healthcare if you are not severely ill, unless your doctor advises otherwise. Stay home and keep healthcare access available for others with more severe illness.

This is a rapidly evolving situation and the Iroquois County Public Health Department will provide updated information and guidance as it becomes available on the Iroquois County Public Health Department Facebook page and website at http://www.co.iroquois.il.us/covid-19-corona-virus/

For general questions about COVID-19 (Coronavirus), call the Illinois Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Hotline at 1(800) 889-3931 or send an email to: DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV anytime, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Several Iroquois County offices are closed and meetings have been cancelled as a result of the situation.

County Board Committee Meetings for April are canceled. The full board meeting on April 14 will be conducted electronically per the following plan: the County Clerk; Deputy Clerk; Board Chairman; Finance Manager; and EMA Director will be assembled in the Board Room on April 14 to conduct the meeting. Board Members will participate via the call-in process. There will be a short agenda primarily to ensure the essential County functions will continue. No one other than those named above will be allowed to be present at the meeting. The public will be able to access the meeting via the same call-in procedure used by Board Members and the meeting will be recorded for public consumption. Call-in instructions will be published during the coming week. Members of the public may submit comments via email to the County Board office in advance to be read at the meeting. There will also be an opportunity for public comment for those participating during the call-in meeting.

The Administrative Center and Highway Department Offices remain closed to the General Public until further notice. Essential County functions are being maintained. Those who need to avail themselves of the functions are asked to contact the appropriate Department and arrange an appointment or other means to complete their business.

Resources are available to Iroquois County residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by county, state, and federal agencies.

Information

For updated information, visit the websites of the Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD), the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), and the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) at the below links:

ICPHD: http://www.co.iroquois.il.us/health-department/covid-19-corona-virus/

IDPH: https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/

CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

Unemployment

People that are out of work due to COVID-19 may be eligible for unemployment benefits through the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). For more information, all 1 (800) 244-5631, or visit the link below:

https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/Pages/COVID-19-and-Unemployment-Benefits.aspx

Businesses

Through the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO), there is a downstate small business stabilization program and a hospitality emergency grant program that both provide grants to businesses. Also, Illinois DCEO has a small business emergency loan fund with low interest rates. These different programs can be found at the following link: www.illinois.gov/dceo. The federal Small Business Administration is also offering low-interest loans for businesses, which can be found at the following link: https://www.sba.gov/disaster-assistance/coronavirus-covid-19

Childcare

Due to social distancing regulations, many daycares have closed. However, the Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Development is allowing some daycares to remain open subject to certain guidelines to serve essential workers. For more information on what those rules are, or what daycares are available, visit the link below:

https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/OECD/Pages/COVID-19.aspx

Seniors

ICPHD is offering a program for individuals over the age of 60 to have basic supplies and groceries delivered to their home. To inquire, call Emily Shay, Director of Senior Services at 815-432-2483.

The Illinois Retail Merchant Association (IRMA) is maintaining a list of stores that have special shopping hours for seniors. This can be found at the following link: http://irma.org/covid-19-senior-shopping/

PPE Donations

There is an international shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE). Iroquois County is hosting a donation drive every Wednesday from 9 a.m.-noon at the Iroquois County Youth Center, located at 114 North 3rd Street, Watseka, Illinois to gather necessary supplies for emergency responders and healthcare workers. Items will only be accepted if they are unopened and in the manufacturer’s original packaging. Call Iroquois County EMA with any questions at 815-432-6997.