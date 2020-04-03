JASPER COUNTY — While life as we know it has been disrupted, there are resources to help businesses and families get through this pandemic.

State Rep. Doug Gutwein (R-Francesville) sent a press release Thursday explaining some of those resources and how they can be used. On March 30, the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce and Jasper County Economic Development Organization sent out an email listing some websites that will help as well.

Gutwein said, “To help, Gov. Eric Holcomb expanded unemployment coverage to those impacted, including Hoosiers whose work hours were reduced, those under medical quarantine and employees who cannot continue to work because of lack of child care options.”

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Indiana residents should file for unemployment insurance if their employment has been interrupted or ended due to COVID-19 crisis. People will need to apply online at Unemployment.IN.gov.

There are online video tutorials and Frequently Asked Questions to review and anyone applying is asked to look at these for answers before calling the help line at 800-891-6499 because of high call volumes.

The one-week waiting period has been waived and is retroactive to March 8. Gutwein said thanks to the action of the federal government, unemployed workers who file and are approved will see an extra $600 per week for four months.

Small business and small agricultural cooperatives can receive low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Businesses Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll and bills that cannot be paid due to the pandemic’s impact on business’s income.

"Many of our farmers and small-business owners have kept their operations going for generations, with some surviving through the Great Depression," Gutwein said. "We can use our history in economics to better prepare ourselves for this current nationwide event and these options will help us get through this."

The DeMotte Chamber and JCEDO have put together some resources and guidelines based on information from the CDC and the State of Indiana. Those resources are:

Small Business Resources

SBA Disaster Loans for Small Businesses — Indiana has secured federal disaster assistance from the US Small Business Administration to assist small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Information and the application can be found at SBA.gov/Disaster.

Indiana Small Business Development Center — The Indiana SBDC is offering no-cost business advising for entrepreneurs and small businesses. Advisors are available to provide free advising and disaster relief loan application assistance. For more information please visit isbdc.org/indianacovid19smallbusiness

Facebook Small Business Development Center — Businesses that are experiencing disruptions resulting from the global outbreak of COVID-19 can apply for grants from Facebook. Facebook is offering $100M in cash grants and ad credits for up to 30,000 small businesses on over 30 countries where they operate. Visit facebook.com/businessboostgrant.

Family Resources

Families First Coronavirus Response Act — The FFCRA requires certain employers to provide their employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19. For more information go to www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/pandemic/ffcra-employer-paid-leave

Good Neighbor Food Pantry of DeMotte — The Good Neighbor Food Pantry of DeMotte is open on Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sorrowful Mother Food Pantry of Wheatfield is open on Saturdays, 9 to 11 a.m.

Unemployed Workers — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development has created a resource page for those impacted by the spread of COVID-19. For information on state resources for those unemployed, please go to www.in.gov/dwd/19.htm.

If you have any questions please contact the DeMotte Chamber at info@demottechamber.org or Jasper County Economic Development Executive Director, Stephen Eastridge at stephen@jaspercountyin.com.