ATTICA - Volunteers are a critical part of the Fountain-Warren County Health Department’s response to the novel coronavirus, said director Dr. Sean Sharma.

“We couldn’t do it without them,” Dr. Sharma said, adding that the health department is currently having a call-out on Facebook for medical volunteers.

Gratitude and community are the buzzwords around the health department during these trying and unprecedented times.

“We have approximately 30 volunteers that we cannot thank enough for all they have done for us,” said Breanna Vaughn, the department’s volunteer coordinator. She said they need “the help of all the volunteers that have taken the time out of their day to serve their local health department and their community.”

There are many different tasks volunteers can be involved in at the health department. Currently, there are daily volunteers to help answer phones, live chats, and email questions from the public.

Vaughn said volunteers should have great communication skills, an understanding of public health, and general knowledge of this pandemic, as well as be fast learners. Nurse volunteers will need to have either an RN or LPN license to be eligible.

“We have other volunteers that have helped us with physical jobs, organizing, and sewing masks for our health department to ensure we are prepared for what lies ahead,” Vaughn said.

Medical volunteers are much needed right now, but anyone that can help is appreciated. There are many reasons to become a volunteer.

“I volunteer because I enjoy giving back to my community,” said volunteer Halle Frodge.

“I volunteer at the health department to help do my part to help my community in the time of this crisis,” said Conner Haley, another volunteer.

Helping the health department is helping the community, and the volunteers are giving of their time and talents to make a difference.

“I volunteered here because I understand the need in this current situation because of my medical, public health, and emergency preparedness background,” said Luanne Douglas. “I want to support our local health department” with this experience, she said.

There is a specific request on the Fountain-Warren Health Department Facebook page for “medical workers to enlist to provide relief for Indiana’s overwhelmed medical system.” This is an effort with the Indiana State Department of Health to build a Healthcare Reserve Workforce list for all counties. There are two applications that can be found at FWHealth.org.

“We are always welcoming volunteers,” said Vaughn, and if anyone would like to volunteer, they can contact the health department 765-762-3035 or email her at fwhealthvolunteercoordinator@gmail.com.

Vaughn listed the names of some of the volunteers: Mindy, Jude, Scott, Solomon, and Isaac Hunter; Jayson Lohmeyer, Miles Stuckey, Matt Commons, Ben Warrick, Malory and Ben Potter; Lori Myers, Luann Douglas, Tereasa Hall, Conner Haley, Halle Frodge, Shelby Gross, Karen Keller, Kimberly Earlywine, Taylor Bailey, Mary Billingsley, Andrew Warrick; Hall Electric help build some shelves for us; that includes Danny Hall, Nicholas Hall, Steve Hall, and Ryan Miller. “There are more volunteers that I didn’t get permission to disclose their names but we still want to thank them as well.”