With caution, the Fountain & Warren County Health Department strongly supports the evidence-based and measured approach to re-opening that was laid out by Governor Eric Holcomb on May 1, 2020. The governor’s plan is set up in 5 Stages that allow the residents of Fountain & Warren County to adjust to a new normal.

We will be successful if we work together, respect one another and focus on the priorities of TEST, TRACE, & PROTECT. The governor’s plan offers detailed guidelines that we all should use to plan our actions over the next several months. Some highlights of the plan are outlined below. Further detail is available at backontrack.in.gov. It is important to remember that this plan may change based on events that happen as we move forward in our response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Stage 1 – Ended May 3, 2020 and is now complete.

Stage 2 – Began May 4 and ends May 23.

• Hoosiers over 65 and those with high risk conditions should remain at home whenever possible.

• ALL are recommended to wear a cloth face mask in public settings, wash hands, and keep their distance from others.

• Gatherings are allowed for 25 people or less, while following all other guidance.

• LOCAL non-essential travel is allowed. FW Health recommends keeping this within Fountain & Warren County.

• Continue remote work as possible.

• Allowed Open while following above guidance:

o Religious services, most businesses at 50% capacity and with appointments.

• REMAIN CLOSED for the following businesses:

o No visiting at nursing home or assisted living facilities

o Bars, gyms, community centers, playgrounds, pools, movie theaters, bowling alleys, campgrounds (permanent RVs and cabins excluded), senior centers, and day camps.

o All K-12 buildings, and grounds are closed through June 30, 2020 except for facilitating essential functions.

Stage 3 – Begins May 24 and ends June 13 – Details online.

Stage 4 – Begins June 14 and ends July 3 – Details online.

Stage 5 – Begins July 4 – Details online.

This summary is not meant to be comprehensive, and full details should be investigated through FW Health or online if you remain unsure about your plans. Questions can be directed to the Health Department during regular business hours at:

• FWHealthCOVIDQuestions@gmail.com

• Online Chat at FWHealth.org

• By phone (765) 762-3035