The Fountain & Warren County Health Department continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In alignment with the State of Indiana our priorities remain to Test, Trace, and Protect.

Fountain & Warren County moved into Stage 3 on Friday, May 22 of Indiana’s Back on Track program to re-opening.

• Those at high risk and those over age 65 are still recommended to limit their exposure in public.

• Face masks are recommended for ALL when in public, particularly when inside public spaces.

• Many places are still closed including: playgrounds, schools, movie theaters, and bars.

• Larger gatherings are permitted and many businesses are opening.

• Full details available at backontrack.in.gov

The Fountain & Warren County Health Department continues to recommend ALL residents to stay home if you are sick, keep your distance in public, and wash your hands often.

Test:

FREE TESTING is available by appointment only in the Multi-purpose Building behind Attica High School. Testing is 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, Monday through Friday. The best time to be tested is at or just after the onset of your first symptoms of COVID-19. Testing too early or too late can lead to false results. .

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include cough or a fever above 100.4oF. Some people may never have a cough or a fever, and might feel any of the following: runny nose, sore throat, headaches, body aches, nausea, loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea.

To register for COVID-19 testing go online to FWHealth.org or by phone at (765) 762-3035 — one of our staff will help you register. Our goal is to schedule test requests within 24 hours

Trace:

Contact tracing - contacting individuals who test positive or are thought to have been exposed to COVID-19 is ongoing. If you are contacted by someone from the state or local health department, we encourage you to verify their identity. You should NOT be asked to share any financial information or social security information. If you are uncertain about who or why someone is contacting you, please call the Fountain & Warren County Health Department directly at (765) 762-3035.

Protect:

The general public is recommended to wear a cloth mask when outside of their home. Masking protects you, your family, and your community. Masking decreases the spread of virus from you and to you. People who feel well can still carry and spread the virus.

Reusable, washable, cloth masks available to the general public and employers at our department office in Attica, Indiana. Please call ahead with inquiries as supplies are limited. The Health Department is suggesting a $5.00 donation for the masks with the proceeds being used to generate more masks, or to support other COVID-19 efforts.

The Health Department would like to thank all of the sewing and prepping volunteers who responded to our FWHealth Community Cares callout. If you are interested in sewing cloth face masks please email FWHealthDept@gmail.com.

Other Important News:

The Fountain & Warren County Health Department continues its routine services. Don’t forget to vaccinate your young children for preventable diseases like measles and whooping cough. COVID-19 is important, but we must remember other viruses and diseases that deserve our attention.