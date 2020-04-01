ATTICA—Fountain County has 2 confirmed and/or presumed COVID-19 cases of which 1 resulted in death. Warren County has 3 confirmed and/or presumed COVID-19 cases of which 2 have resulted in death.
This is a very trying time for our community. We are hoping for your continued support to the families going through this difficult time. We implore individuals in our community to take action to help slow the spread of this virus. This disease impacts us all no matter where you live. Together we can make a difference that can help save lives.
The Fountain & Warren County Health Department’s numbers may not match exactly with ISDH. Information is available at different times. To avoid confusion, our department will no longer be separately updating case counts or death counts for COVID-19. This information is updated daily by ISDH on their website. Please understand, information on their website may be delayed based on availability of information.