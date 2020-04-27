When Illinois schools were shut down March 17 in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts throughout the state had to quickly develop plans to continue teaching students outside the classroom.

The Chronicle recently spoke with Hoopeston Education Association President Dylan Swank about how these plans were developed, how teachers and staff are working with students through remote learning and how they have reacted to the situation overall.

Swank discussed how the HEA was involved with planning the district’s remote learning plans after the statewide shut down of schools in mid-March.

“As all this was shaping up early on, there were a lot of things still up in the air, even through the end of March,” he said. “The staff weren’t really sure yet what their roles were going to be over the course of this closure. I think at that time we all recognized it was probably going to be longer than a week, but there were still a lot of questions that hadn’t been answered.”

Swank said these unanswered questions weren’t the fault of the district or the state, it was just a completely new situation that everyone had been thrust into without warning.

Through those first two weeks when students were out of school, Swank said the HEA met with Superintendent Robert Richardson and district principals two or three times just to try and put into effect some of the guidance the Illinois State Board of Education had put out at that time.

“We were just trying to figure out how that would work best here,” he said. “I think, together, we can up with a plan that does the best job of making sure that our students are still going to get instruction and learning and interactions with their teachers.”

Swank feels that the HEA and the district had a strong and positive back-and-forth sense of communication over the course of the first couple of weeks of this situation.

“I think we came up with a really good plan of action because of that,” he said.

Swank was asked to consider the future, when society has returned to some semblance of normalcy, and how elements from this time of isolation may be incorporated into the school system.

Swank feels that the remote learning plan the district and the HEA came up with is good and can be useful beyond this current time of isolation.

“I think there’s a lot of utility in this plan for use in emergency days,” he said. “The practices we’re putting in place and experimenting and trying out now I think, long-term, will be an advantage for us so that we don’t lose instructional days like we other-wise would have.”

Swank said there have certainly been some hiccups with the system thus far, but that just means those issues can be identified and addressed for the future.

“I do think there’s a chance to use some of these practices that we’re currently using for remote learning for e-learning, which the state of Illinois classifies a little differently, just to avoid losing instructional days to snow days or emergency days that we, otherwise, would have lost,” he said.

Swank shared some of the ways teachers are working with students through remote learning.

Swank said there are a lot of differences between how teachers are working with their students from grade level to grade level.

From his perspective as a high school teacher, Swank said one of the difficulties of utilizing remote learning is that, in some ways, students are being asked to teach themselves.

“From a high school teacher’s perspective, it’s hard because I know a lot of us are, in some ways, asking students to teach themselves through a lot of different material,” he said.

Swank said teachers are conducting a lot of different meetings with students through Zoom, an online video chat service, in an effort to keep as much of the classroom environment alive as possible.

Swank said he’s presenting assignments for students each week, but also checking in with students via Zoom to answer any questions they might have and just to provide them with some interaction with their teacher.

Utilizing online services like Zoom comes with its own set of challenges for teachers and students.

“Zoom is really great, and the benefit of being able to see someone and interact with them almost pseudo face-to-face is really great,” Swank said. “But there absolutely are some challenges that come with it, especially when you’re trying to run a classroom.”

Oftentimes, Swank said, there are delays between him speaking and students hearing him and when students ask questions.

Even so, Swank said Zoom has implemented a number of changes over the last few weeks to make things easier for teaching staffs specifically, including security changes and making the app more user-friendly.

“It’s definitely gotten better and we’ve all gotten better at using it as time has gone on,” he said.

Another persistent issue teachers and students have encountered is with the internet itself.

While Zoom and other apps may function well, Swank said internet connections can make interacting through these apps difficult.

Swank said he’s had issues with his internet connection and many students have had problems with their internet connections which impedes their ability to communicate.

“Glitches and delays are bound to happen,” he said. “That’s probably the biggest challenge, just the technical difficulties of handling the internet.”

In addition to communicating with students during this period of isolation, Swank said Hoopeston Area’s teachers and staff have worked to maintain their sense of teamwork as well.

Swank said they’ve tried to maintain, as much as they possibly can, a sense of normalcy by continuing to conduct departmental and grade level team meetings on a regular basis through Zoom.

“Not only to ensure there’s some degree of consistency between what we’re doing so we’re all on the same page,” he said. “But, also, just to have a chance to interact.”

Swank said he spent every day seeing and talking with his fellow teachers and staff members prior to the shutdown, so maintaining that sense of interaction between them is important.

“One of the biggest challenges has been not having access to the sounding board of my colleagues and co-workers,” he said.

Swank said holding weekly meetings via Zoom enables them to continue to collaborate whenever possible.

Swank also spoke about how classroom aides and paraprofessionals have been playing a vital role during remote learning.

He said paraprofessionals are in contact, through Zoom, with the students they work with normally at least three or four times a week to check on progress and provide assistance.

They have also been working with teachers to coordinate assignments and videos for students to utilize.

“They’re really going above and beyond in terms of working directly with students and coordinating with instructional staff on the best supports for those kids,” Swank said. “I have been blown away by the amount of work they are doing.”

Asked how teachers and staff have reacted to the shutdown on the whole, Swank said its been difficult.

“It’s hard,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking to not be in the building every day and see our students and interact with them.”

While teaching students is the most important part of that interaction, Swank said just spending time with students is something the teachers and staff miss.

“These are people that we spend 180 days with and you really develop a relationship with them. That’s what teaching’s all about, developing relationships with your students,” he said. “To have that cut off unexpectedly and suddenly and really sort of painfully has been really challenging.”

While there are many ways available to communicate with students, Swank said many teachers and staff struggled, early on, with the idea of not seeing their students again.

“Things like Zoom and general video conferencing and emails and chatting, all those things are helpful, but I know a lot of teachers and ESPs [Educational Support Professionals], early on, were just really struggling with the idea of not seeing their students again,” he said.

Swank, himself, laments the fact that he may not see many of the seniors he taught this year again.

“They’re pretty much done,” he said. “I won’t see a lot of these students again and that was really hard for me. The same thing is true for every teacher and every ESP who had interacted with these students all year and, now, isn’t going to have that same opportunity again.”

Overall, Swank said teachers and staff are just looking forward to the day that things return to normal.

“I think we’re just excited for August and for things to get back to normal,” he said.