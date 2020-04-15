KENTLAND — Making surgical masks and isolation gowns is a long way from producing outdoor furniture umbrellas and patio cushions, but once Jordan Manufacturing saw there was a need for such items during the COVID-19 crisis the company stepped up big time.

Jordan Manufacturing, with plants in Kentland and Monticello, as well as Yuma Arizona, currently has its 500-600 workers producing personal protective equipment (PPE) for Indiana’s healthcare workers.

Jordan Manufacturing was one of 15 Hoosier-based companies that were honored Monday (April 13) by Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) for switching their production lines to manufacture PPE.

"When the coronavirus pandemic started to become a reality, we began thinking of ways we could assist using our cut and sew facilities," stated Kevin Sparks, sales executive at Jordan Manufacturing. "On March 23 we began conversations with Luke Bosso, Chief of Staff with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. He along with the help of various government and healthcare persons and agencies determined that we could quickly produce PPE. During the first week, we made many samples for review prior to receiving the first shipment of 30,000 yards of fabric. Adding an additional 50,000 yards of fabric to keep up with the heavy demand, we have refined the manufacturing process several times to increase productivity."

The company's current production has grown to 3,500 gowns per week and nearly 700 masks per day.

"The masks and gowns are made with a lightweight fabric commonly used in the transport and basic care of patients, for staff and patient protection, laundry and housekeeping," Sparks added. "The PPE items are great for everyday use, in fact, we have laundered the mask several times to test it for multiple uses and it has held up well. The gown itself is more of a disposable style but maybe reused depending on the specific use."

Jordan's initial conversations on the personal protective equipment also included many regional hospitals, nursing homes, first responders, city and county governments, businesses and organizations alike.

"Our focus has been to provide products for the first responders and front-line medical facilities first then businesses and organizations as capacity and supplies allow," Sparks said. "The journey from March 23 to where we are today has been a challenge, but a great experience to watch individuals, communities, government entities and businesses come together for a common goal of slowing the spread of this dreaded virus. We want to say 'thank you' to everyone who has helped and is doing their part to stay home, stay healthy and help get our world back to a new normal. Keep social distancing, washing those hands and taking care of one another."

The IEDC stated it has been working with business leaders across the state to help meet the increased demand for PPE. The agency says it has secured commitments for more than 2.6 million pieces of PPE. Of these, more than 1.9 million items are being made by the 15 Indiana manufacturers that Governor Holcomb honored April 13.

“It’s incredible to see Indiana companies shifting gears to help those who need it most right now, our health care providers on the frontline,” Holcomb said. “We couldn’t be more grateful for these companies stepping up and contributing in every way they can.”

For businesses, healthcare facilities or first responders that could use the personal protective equipment being produced by Jordan Manufacturing, contact Sean Wright, who has been handling the majority of the contacts for the medical PPE at 574-583-6008 ext 3026.