During his daily briefing, Gov. Eric Holcomb issued guidelines for services for the upcoming Easter weekend. He advised churches to continue holding services online rather than in the church buildings for the health of the congregations. He noted that the Bible says "Whenever two or more are gathered in His name, He is there."

“During this time of uncertainty, faith is more important than ever, and I am deeply grateful to our religious leaders for their efforts to find safe and creative ways to serve their communities,” Gov. Holcomb said. “The purpose of this guidance is not to restrict religious liberty, but to save lives during these extraordinary times. I look forward to the day where we can once again worship side-by-side without the threat of spreading coronavirus.”

In holding drive-in services, as some churches have planned, Holcomb said people should not get out of their vehicles to greet others or speak to others. He said it shouldn't be like tailgating, but instead people should stay safely inside their vehicles. The church staff should keep social distancing practices during services whether in a drive-in setting or online streaming.

He and Dr. Box, the state Medical Director, also warned not to serve Communion in the usual way, but suggested each person bring their own bread and juice or sparkling juice rather than receiving it from the church.

The directive states, "It is preferred that no communion be distributed.

In instances when communion is distributed, only prepackaged communion may be used and must be prepared and distributed in a manner that meets food safety standards."

He acknowledged how important Easter is to the Christian community as well as Passover, which began on Wednesday, for the Jewish community, but asked that all observances be done in a manner that follows all CDC guidelines as Indiana waits for the curve of the pandemic to peak.

Check with the church of your choosing to get information on when services will be and if they will be online and/or in a drive-in setting. The link for CDC guidelines is www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/organizations/guidance-community-faith-organizations.html.

Gov. Holcomb and a number of department directors and commissioners give daily updates at 1:30 p.m. CDT live on Facebook or at the following direct link: https://livestream.com/accounts/18256195/events/9054752/player?width=960&height=540&enableInfoAndActivity=true&defaultDrawer=feed&autoPlay=true&mute=false