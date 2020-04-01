Shelter-in-place seems to be something that would keep people apart, but there are people in the community fighting for some “togetherness”.

This is where the Williamsport-Attica Good Neighbors Facebook page is helping.

“The response has been phenomenal. Within the first few hours of creating the page it had over 500 members, and by the end of the first day the membership had exceeded 800. Now, less than a week later, we are at 1,200 members. The helpful spirit of people in our community is inspiring,” said Traci Latoz, who is from Williamsport and is on the Williamsport Town Board. And it continues to have grown.

“The response is overwhelmingly positive. During uncertain times, people have a natural need to come together. The group allows for socialization and camaraderie while also meeting important needs. I'm thinking of our community as a team. Teams become stronger as a result of shared experiences, particularly adversity.”

Her inspiration behind the page comes from a Fred (Mr. Rogers) Rogers quote. Latoz said she remembers when he said, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'"

“I decided to launch the Facebook group when I started seeing some random posts on my personal feed related to COVID-19, including everything from individual needs to how to make your own bread and sew face masks. I felt that consolidating the posts by providing an online community forum would make them even more effective. Having everything in one place has turned out to be more organized and more effective in matching needs with solutions.”

Membership in the group is split between those from Williamsport and those from Attica, but everyone will help who they can where they can.

Or, people are seeking help for those they’re unable to help.

“We have members from neighboring communities, including those who live away, but have parents and other family members living in our area. They're turning to our group to find resources for their loved ones during this time.”

She said those in need have posted requests for tips on where to find specific items such as toilet paper, bread, and Lysol spray. They're also asking for home-delivered supplies for people in high-risk groups, household appliances, baby care items, and donations of sheets for making face masks, among other things.

“The group is doing very well with matching those in need with those who can help them. Every posted need has received at least one reply, and usually multiple replies, with ideas or an offer of direct assistance. Some people are also posting random items they have available, including diapers, laminated ‘stop’ signs for high-risk people to post on their doors, and even offers to make deliveries.”

She said the group has clear guidelines on expected behavior, including that it is for true giving, in that nothing can be sold or traded, period. No strings attached is the rule,” she said. “We also want everyone to know that participating in activities related to the page must include practicing the social distancing guidelines recommended by the health department. For example, in the case of people making deliveries to others, items should be left on porches with absolutely no contact with the recipient.”

With more than a 1,000 members help from the youths was enlisted.

“When I noticed the page was quickly going to exceed 1,000 members, I knew that I would need help managing it, so I decided to enlist the help of my 17-year-old daughter, Zoe, and a couple of her very good friends from Seeger: Jeniece Hall, and Abigail Simpson. They're all competent and bright young women I felt would be up to the job. Thankfully they all accepted with no hesitation at all! They are helping monitor posts to assure they meet our community guidelines, matching needs with volunteers, and posting useful items that they find on their own. Given that school is canceled for awhile, I also felt like providing them with this management experience would give them a way to put their natural willingness to help to work. As this pandemic escalates, I expect to need their help more than ever. They're doing a great job.”

She said Williamsport-Attica Good Neighbors gives everyone a chance to be helpers.

“The impressive response to the page is an undeniable example of how Americans come together during the toughest of times. History shows that collectivism is the way to triumph over adversity. It may be cliche' but there truly is power in numbers,” Latoz said.