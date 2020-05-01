One local filmmaker got footage of those using their freedom of speech in protest against the governor’s COVID-19 regulations.
Phil Gioja was in Springfield today working on a documentary on homelessness and those trying to save them. This project, he said began before the COVID-19 outbreak, and since “the mass closures and upheaval have caused significant challenges for both the homeless in our region as well as people trying to serve and help them, and it’s become a big part of what I’m trying to cover in the documentary right now.”
With the protests going on he said he went to the Capitol to “get some contextual footage capturing some of the unrest during this time, to help illustrate what is going on.
“Going today was not an overtly political effort on my part, I’m still trying to sort out what I think about what’s going on,” he said.
With an estimated half of the crowd wearing masks, he said, “I felt fairly safe. One anti-protestor got in my face a bit. He was being boisterous and yelling at passing cars, so I got a few shots of him and he yelled a few choice words at me. I guess he thought I was trying to intimidate him?
“It was a decent crowd, and loud. From what I could tell, everyone was being respectful to each other and law enforcement. My impression is many people there were business owners and others concerned about their freedoms and livelihoods being taken away by the extended state closure.
“I’m glad we live in a free country where we are allowed freedom of assembly and speech. I’m glad people are concerned about that,” Gioja said.
“I’m saddened by the virus and the division it has brought. I’m worried about corruption in our state and I’m worried that our state lawmakers are not fully being heard by those who are currently making decisions. I’m concerned about our state’s financial and political future. Ultimately, I trust in God, whose ways are greater than ours, and I’m privileged to partner with some great churches and organizations in our region that are continuing to diligently care for the least among us and spread God’s love and care despite the terrible times we are living through right now.”