The Fountain & Warren County Health Department (FWHealth) continues its response and is closely following the COVID-19 Pandemic. In alignment with the State of Indiana, our current priorities are to Test, Trace, and Protect.

TEST:

Local access to testing has improved significantly. Starting Wednesday, May 13, 2020, free testing for COVID-19 will be available in Attica, Indiana, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. This testing is being conducted through Optum Serve which has been contracted by the Indiana State Department of Health. The aim is to target testing at individuals who are symptomatic or high risk with confirmed exposure. Symptomatic means that you have had a fever or cough, and high risk are those 65 or over, and those with other chronic health conditions like heart disease, lung disease. Testing is free and can be done without a doctor’s order, but is by appointment only. Test results will be available online after 72 hours.

There are many ways to register for COVID-19 testing through Optum Serve in Indiana:

Online at FWHealth.org or by phone at (765) 762-3035 — One of our staff will help you to register.

Online at LHI.care/covidtesting – for self-registration or call 888-634-1116

TRACE:

Contact tracing — contacting individuals who test positive or are thought to have been exposed to COVID-19 is ongoing. If you are contacted by someone from the state or local health department, we encourage you to verify their identity. You should NOT be asked to share any financial information or social security information. If you are uncertain about who or why someone is contacting you, please call the Fountain & Warren County Health Department directly at 765-762-3035.

PROTECT:

Keeping the community informed is critical to protect the public. The Health Department continues to update test numbers and case counts on our Facebook page daily during the week. Similar information is available at the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). We realize there can be some confusion when the local and state numbers do not match precisely. This mismatch reflects different data being used to calculate COVID-19 cases and deaths. The Fountain & Warren County Health Department is including all cases of COVID-19 that have been listed by a medical doctor or a coroner felt to be COVID related, thus the numbers reported locally are likely the most accurate reflection of the disease status. ISDH will ultimately adjust numbers as more information is available over time.

Masking for the general public continues to be advised by the Fountain & Warren County Health Department. Masking protects you and your family from not only spreading the virus, but also from catching the virus from others. We know that even people who feel well can still carry and spread the virus. The general public is recommended to wear a cloth mask when outside of their home. Further guidance is available at CDC.gov. We are in the process of making reusable, washable, cloth masks available to the general public and employers at our department office in Attica, Indiana. The Health Department is suggesting a $5.00 donation for the masks with the proceeds being used to generate more masks, or to support other COVID-19 efforts.

High-risk individuals are still recommended to limit their travel outside of the home. We realize this is a burden and ask everyone in the community to work together to help support your neighbors. FWHealth is in the process of developing a delivery program to help support those most isolated get necessary food and hygiene supplies. More information on this project will be forthcoming.

The Local Board of Health will be having a scheduled board meeting Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. If interested, please contact the Fountain & Warren County Health Department on how to access the meeting remotely to allow for social distancing compliance.