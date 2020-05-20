The Fountain & Warren County Health Department continues its response and is closely following the COVID-19 pandemic. In alignment with the State of Indiana our current priorities are to Test, Trace, and Protect.

Test:

Free testing is available by appointment only at the Multi-purpose Building behind Attica High School. Testing is 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

There are many ways to register for COVID-19 testing through Optum Serve in Indiana:

Online at FWHealth.org or by phone at 765-762-3035 — one of our staff will help you register.

Online at LHI.care/covidtesting for self- registration or call 888-634-1116.

Trace:

Contact tracing — contacting individuals who test positive or are thought to have been exposed to COVID-19 is ongoing. If you are contacted by someone from the state or local health department, we encourage you to verify their identity. You should not be asked to share any financial information or social security information. If you are uncertain about who or why someone is contacting you please call the Fountain & Warren County Health Department directly at 765-762-3035.

Protect:

Keeping the community informed is critical to protect the public. The Health Department continues to update test numbers and case counts on our Facebook page daily during the week. Similar information is available at the Indiana State Department of Health.

The Health Department would like to thank all of the sewing and prepping volunteers who responded to our FWHealth Community Cares callout. If you are interested in sewing cloth face masks please email FWHealthDept@gmail.com.

Other News:

The Health Department is in close communication with local schools and Purdue Extension regarding how to safely plan for summer programs possibly starting on or after July 4th. More details to come.

While the Fountain & Warren Health Board Meetings are open to the public, we will be offering Zoom meetings for the public to attend in an effort to practice social distancing. Remaining board meetings for the calendar year will be held at the Health Department but are subject to change. Please visit our website to verify date, place, time and Zoom meeting information.

Meeting Dates:

May 20, 2020

July 15, 2020

September 16, 2020

November 18, 2020

Please remember the COVID basics: Cover your mouth/nose if coughing or sneezing, wash your hands thoroughly, don’t touch your face, social distance, and wear a cloth face mask when appropriate. If you need more information visit our website at FWHealth.org.