Testing

Testing for COVID-19 is available in Fountain & Warren County.

Option 1:

The easiest way to request testing for you or someone else is online at FWHealth.org by completing the green “Request Testing” button. We encourage you to remember that not everyone needs to be tested, and testing does not equal treatment. Testing will be targeted at those with symptoms (fever or cough), high risk individuals, and based on other public health guidance.

Option 2:

If you are sick enough to go to the Emergency Room, testing may be done locally through Ascension

St. Vincent Williamsport. This Emergency Room is NOT for mild illness. Please be aware that Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport remains open for all non-COVID-19 related emergencies. Appropriate precautions are being taken to protect you and their staff from COVID-19.

Option 3:

Starting in mid-May we hope to have further information on FREE local testing for COVID-19 in a partnership through Optum Serve and the Indiana State Department of Health. Further details will be shared when available. A similar testing center is scheduled to open in Lafayette on or after May 6, 2020.

Other Options:

Please investigate other options at coronavirus.in.gov

Contact Tracing

Please be aware that the Fountain & Warren County Health Department, and the Indiana State Department of Health will be conducting contact tracing over the next several months. If you have been in contact or are identified as potentially having been in close contact with an individual testing positive for COVID-19, you may be contacted directly by a representative from our department or the Indiana State Department of Health.

You should NOT be asked for any financial information such as bank account numbers or credit card numbers. You will NOT be asked for your social security number. If you receive a call that you are suspicious of, please ask to contact them through the Fountain & Warren County Health Department at (765) 762-3035. If you are contacted through the Indiana State Department of Health, please ask them to verify their identity, and do not share any information not related to COVID-19 tracing.

Public Masking

The Fountain & Warren County Health Department advises ALL residents of Fountain & Warren County to wear a cloth mask or face covering when in public settings. Many acceptable versions of cloth masks are available online at CDC.gov. The Health Department is currently working with several local volunteers to make masks available to the public. These masks are of limited supply and are projected to be available starting May 18. Masks will be sold to individuals or employers at or near cost with any proceeds directed to support other local COVID-19 response efforts. Those unable to afford a mask will be supported.