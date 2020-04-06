Virtually every business in Illinois has been impacted by the governor’s stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funeral homes were among those businesses impacted.

Anderson Funeral Home and Blurton Funeral Homes have both instituted new restrictions following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the federal government.

These guidelines involve limiting visitations and graveside services to groups of less than 10 people.

Both funeral homes have offered those utilizing their services the chance to postpone any funeral services until after these restrictions have been limited.

To read more about the restrictions, visit either www.anderson-funeral-home.com or www.blurtonfuneralhomes.com.

Ryan Anderson, owner of Anderson Funeral Home, said they’re trying to help families in any way they can as their working through their grief while staying within the guidelines that have been provided.

“We want to help them work through it in a meaningful way,” he said.

Anderson, who spoke with The Chronicle March 23, said the limit of 10 people makes offering funeral services difficult, so he said they’ve been encouraging clients to hold private services and then offering them the chance to come back at a later date to have a public visitation at no cost.

He said they are also utilizing webcasting to allow family members who might be ill or unable to attend to view the services remotely.

“We’re trying to use technology to kind of bridge that gap right now in a time when everyone can’t get together,” he said.

Matt Blurton, owner of Blurton Funeral Homes, said much of the infrastructure needed to offer more digital services and remote services for clients was already in place.

“We want to keep everyone safe,” he said. “We’ve been very fortunate to have all that in place already.”

Blurton said they’ve also made an effort to offer to speak with clients over the phone or via email so they don’t need to come in to set up funeral arrangements.

Blurton, who spoke with The Chronicle March 24, said dealing with this situation is a learning process for everybody.

“As all this continues, we’ll just keep adapting. It seems like it changes every day,” he said. “We’re going at it one day at a time and hopefully things will start getting better.”