INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) will conduct free COVID-19 testing at two sites in northern Jasper County.

Residents can visit sites in DeMotte or Wheatfield. In DeMotte, the address is 520 8th Avenue at DeMotte Physicians and tests will be administered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The ISDH will also provide drive-thru testing at the Kankakee Valley Middle School located at 5257 Ind. 10 in Wheatfield. Testing will be done at this site on Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

The state agency will also host drive-thru testing in Shelbyville, Brazil and Hammond.

Hoosiers will not be charged for testing. If you have health coverage, including Medicare/Medicaid, please bring that information with you.

Heathcare professionals will share information with just you and your family, so the tests are fully confidential.

To register, go to ihi.care/covidtesting or by phone at 888-634-1116.

The ISDH announced that 481 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 28,705 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. More than 41 percent of ICU beds and more than 80 percent of ventilators were available as of Sunday.

A total of 1,678 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 57 over the previous day. Another 146 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, following a correction to the previous day’s total. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 189,330 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 183,912 on Monday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 145. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (22), Elkhart (48), Hamilton (11), Hancock (11), Hendricks (14), Johnson (13), Lake (61), Montgomery (12) and St. Joseph (32).

A complete list of cases by county is posted at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated daily at noon. Cases are listed by county of residence.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.