RENSSELAER — Effective Monday, March 30, Franciscan Health Rensselaer's COVID-19 testing site will be located on the east side of the hospital at 1104 E. Grace St.

Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Patients must have a physician order and pre-register by calling (219) 866-2026. The patient's physician will provide the hospital with the order prior to the patient arriving for test.

To minimize unnecessary exposure, testing will be completed in the patient's car. After testing, patients will be sent home to treat their symptoms. The patient's physician will notify them with test results within three to five days.

COVID-19 is a viral illness, and treatment is rest, drinking fluids and medication that reduces fever. You can protect yourself from transmission of the virus by washing your hands often, avoiding close contact with others, staying home if sick, covering coughs and sneezes and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily.

For those seeking information, we request that they not call the Emergency Department, since it takes resources away from treating our patients. Instead, please reach out to your physician's office.

A free online COVID-19 risk assessment tool is also available at franciscanhealth.org/covidaware.

Those with general questions about coronavirus can also find resources online, which are updated regularly, including:

• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov

• The Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/isdh

• Franciscan Health at franciscanhealth.org/covid-19

The Franciscan Alliance healthcare ministry began in Lafayette, Ind., in 1875. Today, Franciscan Alliance is one of the largest Catholic health care systems in the Midwest with 12 hospital campuses, more than 19,000 employees and a number of nationally recognized Centers of Health Care Excellence. Hospitals include: Franciscan Health Carmel; Franciscan Health Crawfordsville; Franciscan Health Crown Point; Franciscan Health Dyer; Franciscan Health Hammond; Franciscan Health Indianapolis; Franciscan Health Lafayette; Franciscan Health Michigan City; Francis-can Health Mooresville; Franciscan Health Munster; Franciscan Health Olympia Fields (IL); and Franciscan Health Rensselaer.