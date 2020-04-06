Indiana’s schools will be closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

A message from each of Fountain County’s schools was given.

“The Attica Consolidated School Corporation was so disappointed to hear that the Governor was closing the schools for the rest of this school year during his address on Thursday. We are fortunate at ACSC that we have eLearning in place and our students, teachers, and parents are familiar with the process so the transition went well for us last week and I expect that to continue. Our plan is to continue with eLearning on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays with our last day of school being May 15th.

“Since we are not able to have school, we are also forced to cancel our spring sports seasons as well as any other activities that were scheduled this spring which includes prom and the graduation ceremony. We are hoping we will be able to schedule another graduation ceremony some time this summer but that will depend on what orders are in place at that time.

“Our school will continue to provide breakfast and lunch to children in our community until the end of school and then we hope to be approved to provide summer meals as well,” said superintendent Sheri Hardman.

According to Southeast Fountain School Corporation Superintendent Dan Foster, “We established a website where we have started sharing additional information. We have communicated some information but also communicated that we will be continuing our internal discussions as well as with teachers and will update the website as needed.

“We are still working through quite the ordeal as SEF does not have eLearning so our task is quite complicated.

“I am heartbroken for so many students and staff members with the closing through the remainder of the school year. It was likely a painful decision for Governor Holcomb but in the interest of public safety, it is the right thing to do at this time. Many students really do enjoy school (maybe not so much for the work) but it was an abrupt ending in which many haven't been able to see their friends, teachers, bus drivers, etc. I empathize with seniors and their parents for missing the last 1/4 of what should be their best year in school! The right of passage to transition from student to ‘adult’ with all the academic awards banquets, senior awards banquet, last band/choir concert, final athletic season, prom, graduation, etc., it is just difficult to see them in emotional pain. Part of our learning plan will focus on the social-emotional aspect of how our students are handling this unexpected situation. We are hopeful that perhaps this COVID-19 will subside enough that perhaps we can still offer some type of graduation ceremony for our current seniors. I haven't been here too long but I've gotten to know quite a few of our seniors and I know one thing is certain, they will rise above this and be just fine. In the short term, it hurts and we understand that but eventually they may just have a great story for their grandchildren someday.”

Covington School Corporation Superintendent Kevin Smith said, “It goes without saying that the CCSC instructional and support staff members are disappointed we won’t be returning to the classroom this year. With this said, the decision to close schools for the remainder of the year was expected. It is important that we all remain focused on doing what is necessary to stay healthy and safe during the COVID - 19 Pandemic I am proud of the agility our students, instructors, parents, and school - community have shown in adapting to digital and alternative instructional methods. Everyone is committed to ensuring educational excellence continues for the remainder of the school year, while recognizing our best days are ahead of us.”