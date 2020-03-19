The Fountain County Commissioners met in a special meeting to declare a resolution for public health and emergency officials.
“This is not the law; this is to encourage people to limit their exposure and to make good choices,” said Don Hesler, Vice President of the Fountain County Commissioners.
He is referring to the resolutions that have come from the commissioners’ office in the past few days that have many citizens concerned about what it means to individuals in the county.
A Resolution Declaring a Public Health Emergency and Exercising Emergency Powers, posted on the Fountain County Courthouse website, was adopted March 16, 2020. It authorizes local health officers “to issue orders to forbid public gatherings when considered necessary to prevent or minimize the spreading of the COV-19.”
“We’re just trying to protect everybody,” said Joe Whitaker, director of emergency management. He said citizens are encouraged to call the courthouse before visiting to verify if in-person meetings are necessary.
“We have one entrance to come in and one to leave,” better to monitor and disinfect, he said.
The resolution cancelled all Fountain County government public meetings until further notice, allowing those which are necessary to the function of the county government.
“We’re not wanting to close the courthouse as of this day, but we want folks to know you can call instead of coming in,” Hesler said. “We are trying to, the best way we can, protect the folks that work in the courthouse and protect the folks that come in.”
The Fountain-Warren County Health Department declared a public health emergency for no less than 30 days, starting March 16. Fountain County Board of Commissioners invoked a portion of the Indiana Code for the exercise of all necessary emergency authority for the restoration of local government with a minimum of interruption.
“One of the main reasons we do that,” Whitaker said, “that lets us file for funding for disasters to let us recoup the money spent in the county.”
Whitaker explained that it is a process in case the county must order special equipment, giving emergency management the ability to request it from the state or FEMA.
“It opens the door for our county to be in line to receive emergency funds from the state,” Hesler said.
It also allows for the commissioners to make decisions without wait for their bi-monthly meetings.
According to comments by the Fountain County Emergency Management on their official Facebook page, “After a declaration of emergency, the commissioners and council may waive procedures and formalities otherwise required by law pertaining to the performance of [their] work.”
“If something happens right now, they need to act on it,” Whitaker said.
Hesler advises residents to go to the Fountain-Warren County Health Department website for news and updates on COVID-19. He said they have installed new phone lines and hired personnel to help answer calls.
“We feel like they are doing a tremendous job staying on top of this,” Hesler said of the bi-county health department. “We are in contact with them daily. They’re the spearhead for the county.”