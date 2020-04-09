Libraries across the state are closed, but local librarians are driven by mission to keep the communities they serve connected and enriched.

“Our physical building might be closed but we are still serving our community through Wi-Fi, virtual programming, curbside service, and our OverDrive app,” says Attica Public Library (APL) director Brittany Hays.

All Fountain County public libraries offer free Wi-Fi for anyone to use.

“Our Wi-Fi is on 24/7 and accessible from the curb or even just outside the building,” says Kingman-Millcreek Public Library (KMPL) director Shannon Rollins.

The Covington-Veedersburg Public Library (CVPL) system offers limited hours for their free Wi-Fi. “The Wi-Fi hours at CPL are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wi-Fi is available from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. at VPL,” says CVPL director Regina George. “The Wi-Fi password is posted on the library door at each location.”

Beyond just connection to the internet, each library is offering online services and resources that can be accessed through their websites from anywhere.

“Our patrons have access to many e-books, audio, magazines, and videos through our OverDrive app,” says Hays.

OverDrive is offered by all of the county public libraries, a platform where patrons must use an active library card to access. All recommend emailing the library directors to have PINs reset or other help with the application.

“I love it because the downloads are fast, the variety is vast, and it can be small or large print,” says Rollins.

KMPL was proactive with adding new digital offerings. “When we saw the possibility of having to close our doors coming, we added Hoopla to our offerings in order to provide the high-demand visual downloads that people come to see us for,” Rollins says.

Hoopla is another platform that offers e-books and audiobooks “but also has television program downloads, movie downloads, audio CD downloads, and comics,” says Rollins.

There are other applications the libraries are using to get content to their patrons, in particular using Facebook Live, videos, and events.

Katie Cropper, APL’s children’s librarian, is offering many virtual activities to keep patrons engaged.

“She is doing virtual story times, science experiments, and scavenger hunts along with many other activities,” says Hays. In one of the Facebook posts, Cropper read a bedtime story from her bedroom and highlighted the interesting items on her nightstand.

Kim Kalweit, CVPL’s children’s librarian, has hosted story times from her living room, but she noted in a Facebook post that legalities of reading online have hindered some of her plans. Kalweit has posted links on the Covington branch’s Facebook to YouTube videos where children’s books are read by the authors or celebrities.

“I’m still doing Facebook storytimes” for KMPL, Rollins says, “and the staff is encouraging our patrons to share what they’re doing.” They have been hosting coloring contests on their Facebook page where patrons post photos of their children’s work.

Also available at KMPL and both CVPL locations is ABC Mouse, an award-winning early learning website, but it must be accessed while connected to those libraries’ Wi-Fi.

Patrons are encouraged to visit each library’s website to find more online resources, ranging from Indiana’s INSPIRE, Junior Library Guild, and Ask Rose homework help from the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. They also all have collections of useful links for filing unemployment, movie databases, local and national government, and more.

“INSPIRE access is available through our website,” Rollins says, “and they have extended their offerings due to the virus.”

“All Indiana residents have full access to Indiana INSPIRE. Indiana Inspire is a database full of educational tools,” Hays says, adding that “you can even learn a new language for free from Rosetta Stone through Indiana INSPIRE.”

For those that do not use the digital resources, APL and KMPL are offering limited material pick up. Rollins says requests can be made through the KMPL website and pick-up is available by appointment only.

For APL, “We will be trying curbside service on Thursday, April 16 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m,” Hays says, explaining that patrons can place their holds via Evergreen or by emailing the library. She asks that requests be made before the end of Wednesday, April 15.

All Fountain County public libraries encourage their patrons to hold onto their materials until the libraries reopen. Overflowing drop-boxes present a number of problems, from cross-contamination to physical damage of the materials.

“We have a system in place to handle materials that return to the building to clean materials and keep our patrons safe,” says Rollins. At KMPL, “items that are returned to the building are put in our heat box and treated before they return to circulation.”

For CVPL, George says, “Once the stay at home order has been lifted, we anticipate having two drop-box days per week in which items can be returned to the library. Items will be quarantined in the drop-box for a period of days prior to check in.”

CVPL and APL are part of the Evergreen Indiana consortium, and the system had automatically reset all due dates to April 28 when the order to close libraries was given; it may be extended further as needed.

“The Evergreen Indiana staff at the state level has been very helpful in extending due dates and library card expiration dates,” George says.

“We are definitely going to be forgiving of certain library fines during this period,” says Hays.

As for future plans and events, “the situation is still so fluid that I do not want to raise false hopes in the community,” George says.

“We are preparing for Summer Reading to be a more virtual experience this summer,” Hays says. APL is “still in the re-planning phase. This is all new territory for us and we are taking it one day at a time.”

For the KMPL Summer Reading Program, Rollins says, “I imagine social distancing will still be with us this summer so we’re thinking broadly about how to best serve our patrons of all ages while still doing our part to keep everyone safe.”

She says that continuing to grow life-long learners does not have to involve big group activities and that “maybe our Summer Reading Program will look more like our relaxed Winter Reading Program this year. That’s okay. The mission remains the same.”

The mission to serve their communities has kept all the Fountain County public libraries sustained during these days of forced building closures.

“We miss our patrons,” Hays says,” and we can’t wait to see them face to face again.”