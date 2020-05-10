Fountain County, and as well as separately Attica, is getting additional fiscal help in COVID-19 times.

Specifically, Fountain County is awarded $75,000 to engage volunteers and staff at local non-profits to create a supply delivery program to meet the increasing needs of the county’s unemployed, elderly, immunocompromised, isolated and quarantined.

The City of Attica is awarded $148,000 to provide grants to local business owners to stay open and provide for their low to moderate income workers.

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced that an additional 49 rural Hoosier communities will receive more than $8.8 million in federal grant funding through the new COVID-19 Response Program.

“With today’s announcement, Indiana has awarded more than $10.7 million to our rural communities,” said Crouch. “From increasing access to necessary testing and medical supplies to providing businesses and their workers with much needed relief, these funds are directly assisting in the fight against COVID-19.”

"Our area of Indiana hasn't been spared from the effects of this pandemic," State Representative Sharon Negele said. "Supporting those who are actively helping others, as well as our small businesses, can ease some of the hardship resulting from this crisis."

"This public health emergency has caused a variety of challenges across the state," State Representative Alan Morrison said. "Providing targeted financial assistance to local communities is one way we can work to mitigate some of its effects and support our neighbors."

Kelly Thornburg, grant manager and emergency preparedness coordinator with the health department said, “The Fountain & Warren County Health Department applied for the OCRA Grant to set up a delivery service for food and hygiene products. This service is intended to help those in our community that have been adversely impacted by COVID-19. People who have lost their jobs, the elderly, immunocompromised, isolated and quarantined. We will be sending out a pre-evaluation survey through social media this week. If people could share the survey with others in the community we would greatly appreciate it. Those survey responses could be emailed to fwhealthdept@gmail.com or dropped in our mailbox. We did an earlier survey sampling to see if this would be a good service to offer our community and the response was an overwhelming YES! There will be more details to come for when to sign up, so look for information on the "Supporting Your Neighbors" initiative and our goal is t0 create a successful program that would benefit Fountain & Warren County residents! If you have any questions or concerns about the coronavirus please visit our website at FWHealth.org.”

In March, Gov. Eric Holcomb issued Executive Order 20-05, which allowed the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs to redirect Community Development Block Grant funds to assist with COVID-19 needs. As a result, the COVID-19 Response Program was created to address the immediate impacts of the public health emergency on Indiana’s rural communities.

On April 22, Lt. Governor Crouch announced the first 13 recipients of the COVID-19 Response Program who received more than $1.96 million in funding.

“Public-private collaboration and intergovernmental coordination are critically important in ensuring funding is distributed to our rural communities,” said Jodi Golden, Executive Director of OCRA. “The creativity and local partnerships OCRA has seen in these applications is inspiring and the Hoosier spirit of collaboration continues to thrive even through this crisis.”

The Office of Community and Rural Affairs is continuing to develop a long term response program. More information will be available in the coming weeks.

For more information on the program, visit www.in.gov/ocra/3010.htm.