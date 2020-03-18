In response to concerns about COVID-19, the Fountain Circuit Court is enacting continuity of operations which will change how it operates.
The Indiana State Department of Health, which is Indiana's lead agency on COVIO-19, has the latest information about the virus. The best approach is to use fundamental healthy practices, such as washing your hands, covering your mouth with your arm or a tissue rather than your hand, and staying home when you are ill.
“Maintaining required court operations is important. The health and safety of our employees and community are equally important. Therefore, the Fountain Circuit Court is adjusting the way we operate,” according to the news release.
“In Fountain County, we are fortunate that we have not yet had a positive COVID-19 diagnosis according to the Fountain-Warren County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health.
“However, upon recommendation of the Health Department, we are limiting Court access to those litigants and attorneys appearing for a hearing and to the Court and probation offices by prescheduled appointment only. The Court is accessible by telephone and is committed to working to assist you in this way whenever possible. You may contact the Court via telephone at 765-793-6275.”
Litigants/Parties to a Case
“Individuals who are scheduled to come to court for a hearing in a criminal matter should monitor their mail or email for case updates as many hearings set from March 18, 2020 through April 17, 2020 may be continued. You may monitor you case status for continuances by checking mycase.in.gov unless it is a matter involving a juvenile, in which case you may contact the Clerk of the Court at 765-793-6275 Individuals who are scheduled to appear in court for a civil matter from March 18, 2020 through April 17, 2020 should check with their attorney or their case by logging on to mycase.in.gov to determine if their hearing has been reset. It is requested that you contact the Clerk or the Court by telephone only if you have first checked with your attorney or mycDse.in.gov. You should not come to the Court seeking information on your case as it is open by appointment only to help minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“If represented, litigants should be in contact with their attorney to receive the advice of counsel.”
Attorneys
“Lawyers who are scheduled to appear from March 18, 2020 through April 20, 2020 please review the CCS in your case and are advised to closely monitor your e-notices for any changes in your settings.”
E-flling and Odyssey
“Indiana's e-filing system is working. Cases and documents can continue to be filed through the statewide system.
“The statewide case management system (Odyssey) is working. Litigants, attorneys, press, and public can continue to view case information on mycase.in.gov. Not all courts use Odyssey; see a listing of courtsonline. Fountain Circuit Court does use the Odyssey case management system.”
Jail
“The Fountain Circuit Court is working with the Fountain County Sheriff to ensure public safety. All questions regarding jail operations and visitation should be directed to Fountain County Sheriff.”
Probation and Court Ordered Services
“Fountain Circuit Court operates the Fountain County probation department. All individuals on probation should continue to be in telephone contact with their officer. Probationers are also encouraged to check the Fountain County Probation Facebook page for updates and support service options during this time.
Special Volunteers
“Volunteers, such as CASA, who have cases before the court scheduled March 18,2020 through April 17, 2020 should communicate with the Fountain County CASA director for case directives during this time. CASA may attend hearings telephonically and should arrange the same with their director.”
AR17
:Administrative Rule 17 describes the Indiana Supreme Court's ability to oversee the local administration of trial courts in the event of any unanticipated work interruption. Trial courts can utilize the rule by petitioning the Supreme Court for emergency relief, if needed, based on local circumstances. A petition has been flied by the Fountain Circuit Court and is attached to this notice. You may access this petition and order once received by the Indiana Supreme Court via mycase.in.gov under Fountain County Cause No. 23COl-2003-C8-000105.
“Again, the Fountain Circuit Court will be continuing hearings through April 17, 2020 on its own motion and notice of this will be sent to the attorneys in the matter or the litigants if unrepresented. Check your case an mycase.in.gov for the most current information The Fountain Circuit Court is working with local emergency management and health departments to ensure we are taking the necessary steps in response to the virus. Media with questions should be directed to Tiffany Grubb, Fountain Circuit Court Bailiff, tgrubb@fountainco.net.”
Warren County Courts have a similar policy in place. More information on the Warren County Courts can be found at warrencounty.in.gov.