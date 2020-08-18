KANKAKEE VALLEY — KV schools opened their doors to students for the first time in five months on Wednesday, Aug. 12, with some new procedures in place to safeguard the students and staff as the novel coronavirus continues to flow through the community. On Friday, DeMotte Elementary School was notified of a child who tested positive for the virus, prompting the school to use the procedures outlined in its back to school plan.
Children from kindergarten to seniors in high school entered the buildings wearing masks or face coverings as required by the Jasper County Health Dept. and the Indiana State Health Dept. All administrators, teachers and support staff are required to wear a mask or face covering as well, with plans at each of the buildings to give the students a “mask break.”
They were also burdened with their school supplies as they arrived with backpacks and plastic bags stuffed full. This, too, was different for the students. Normally they have a day when they can come to the school with parents or guardians, learn where their classroom is and leave the larger supplies, such as disinfecting wipes and tissues. This year they had to bring the items with them on the first day.
Late Friday afternoon, DeMotte Elementary was informed that a student had tested positive for COVID. The student was not at school that day, but Superintendent Don Street said the were able to identify 11 students who would have been in contact with the infected student and were then able to call the parents of those children so they could be picked up from the school as they weren’t sending them home on the buses.
Custodial staff is cleaning high touch areas throughout the day, and sanitizing the classrooms after the school day ends, so the room had been thoroughly cleaned Thursday, before students arrived Friday, and was cleaned Friday as well.
In the meantime, the staff was notified as well and “debriefed” on Monday. The bus the child rode in was taken off the route and sprayed Friday afternoon and had the weekend to be decontaminated. A letter was sent to all the families with students in the school.
Street explained the state health department’s guidelines, following CDC guidelines are exposure is considered if a person is within 6 feet of the infected person for more than 15 minutes, so the entire class was not considered direct contacts. Principal Chris Richie, Asst. Principal Ribicki and the school nurse began the contact tracing and notifying parents or guardians before school released Friday. The nurse consulted with the Jasper County Health Dept. and the state department as well.
The buses have seating charts to make contact tracing easier as well, and those people were also contacted.
Those who were considered close contacts are required to quarantine for 14 calendar days before returning to school, even if their test results are negative. The quarantined students will receive classroom work and assignments according to the letter sent out by the school corporation.
Children seemed eager to return to school, and some were a bit nervous, especially those entering for the first time. For the elementary grades, the students met with their teachers through a recorded message rather than in the actual classroom as they would normally do.
As for the first few days of school, prior to the notification of the positive COVID case, Richie said, “We have had an outstanding start to our school year! Students arrived excited to begin learning and our teachers were well prepared to receive them. We have plenty of extra masks just in case a student needs one. Our parents have been incredibly supportive of the school and the measures we have taken to keep everyone safe.”
Wheatfield Elementary Principal Cathy Vollmer wrote in an email, “Our kids have done exceptionally well with the masks and social distancing. We have provided everyone with a place to go for ‘mask breaks.’ Teachers can sign up for a time to go to the courtyard outside, the cafeteria, and/or the gym. We have extra masks that have come from the state that we have been able to give to students when their masks break.”
Street said, “I believe that the first few days of school have gone very well. With the new procedures, our staff is explaining to their students and working on new procedures. Our students have done a great job of learning and following these new procedures. Several classes have been going outside and properly social distancing.”