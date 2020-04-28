JASPER COUNTY — With COVID-19 guidelines in place, Rensselaer’s Farmers Market will begin Saturday, May 2 on the southside of the Jasper County Courthouse.

Vendors will sell their items from 7:30-11:30 a.m. CST on Saturday.

In a recent afternoon chat with the news media, Gov. Eric Holcomb deemed farmers markets as essential to their communities.

Given the go-ahead by the state, five vendors will set up booths this Saturday. It comes on the exact date the farmers market was scheduled to open this spring, and Saturday’s forecast is near-perfect with temperatures in the mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Among the items to be sold at the first farmers market of the season are beef and pork by Culp Family Farms; breads, cookies and donuts by Janet Hunter; FFA plant sale orders by Judy Chernowsky; candles and tarts by Megan Green; and knitted items such as hats, gloves, scarves and bags.

“For May, (five vendors) is really good because it’s usually me sitting out there the first week of May, so I’m excited,” Tammy Culp, of Culp Family Farms, said.

Check the Rensselaer Farmers Market Facebook for more information. Placing orders through Facebook is encouraged by the vendors, Culp added.

“If someone wants to call their vendor because they want zucchini bread or want pork burgers,” she said, “they can call ahead and we can have those orders ready for them for pick-up.”

Anyone who wishes to sell items at the farmers market is encouraged to leave a message on the Facebook page or contact Culp at 869-0921.

Many of the vendors will provide curbside service so that customers won’t have to leave their vehicles.

As recommended by the CDC and county health director Dr. Marianne Nelson, vendors will be wearing cloth masks and a hand-washing area will be set up with water, soap and paper towels.

Vendors will be placed nine feet apart, which leaves an approximate parking space between each vendor. The market is asking people to park on the south side of Harrison Street, on Cullen Street or the old jail parking lot.

“We are asking that the space between the vendors not be a parking space,” Culp said. “So if someone has placed an order with me, they can pull up, I’ll put their meat in their car and they can leave.”

Purdue Extension also recommended that vendors serve one customer at a time for social distancing. Customers are also being asked to limit their time with the vendors: purchase items and return to their vehicles.

“That’s kind of hard because that’s what the farmers market has been known for,” Culp said. “We’re not excited about that, but if we want to continue to be open, we’re going to have to be stringent about this rule.”

People who are sick or have been ill within 72 hours of the market’s opening are asked to stay at home.

“We have done our part, I think, to make sure that it is safe,” Culp said. “We would now like the consumer to do their part.”

The sight of a vendors’ market around the courthouse will bring some normalcy back to a community and a county that has been rendered inactive for nearly seven weeks by the coronavirus.

As long as it is able, the farmers market is scheduled to run from the first Saturday of May to the last Saturday of October. Times are 7:30-11:30 a.m. CST.

DeMotte, which also opens a farmers market in the spring, has decided to wait until June before announcing a date it will open.

“The market is going to be an ever-changing thing this year,” Culp said. “Right now, we’re going to set up on the south side of the courthouse like we always have, but that seems to be creating issues. We may move to the jail parking lot. We may turn around and sell, instead of on the sidewalk, another option is maybe asking the city to close the street on Saturday morning. Or make it just one way where people can stop at each booth and I need this, this and this and it will be brought to their car.

“The vendors are trying to be very creative so they can get their product to the consumer.”