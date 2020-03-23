Vermilion County Board Chairman issued a statement regarding visitor restrictions at county offices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The state of Illinois and federal government have declared a public health emergency as a result of the pandemic coronavirus. The circumstances change daily. There are calls by health officials to slow down personal contacts and maintain social distancing,” Baughn said in a news release. “With the primary election behind us, the county is attempting to comply with the calls for such reduction in personnel traffic.”
Baughn announced that county offices will remain open, but visitors will be limited to essential business only.
“As of Wednesday, March 18, 2020, the Vermilion County offices will remain open,” he said. “With that said, we ask that the public only enter our buildings for essential business only. Any business that can be done via phone and/or email we ask that you complete it by those means. Contact information for all of our offices can be found on our website at: vercounty.org. Judicial information can be found also on: vercounty.org or don’t hesitate to phone the appropriate offices.”
Iroquois County has also instituted similar restrictions.
Effective March 23, the Iroquois County Administrative Center will be closed to the general public until further notice.
All normal County functions will remain in operation Monday–Friday, 8:30a.m.–
4:30p.m.
County Services will be available to the public by appointment only.
- Animal Control 815-432-7221
- Assessment/Zoning 815-432-6978
- County Board 815-432-6955
- County Clerk 815-432-6960
- County Treasurer 815-432-6985
- Finance 815-432-6963
- Public Health Dept. 815-432-2483
- IEDA 815-432-0072
- Veterans Assistance 815-432-2721
- Workforce Development 815-432-5246
- Volunteer Services 815-432-5785
The Iroquois County Highway Department will also be closed to the general public until further notice. All normal county functions will remain in operation Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
County services will be available to the public by appointment only.
- Highway Department 815-432-4936.
The VA Illiana Health Care System also announced new visiting restrictions.
“As an additional measure to safeguard our Veterans and staff, the following restrictions will be placed at our VA Illiana facilities, to also include our CBOC locations, effective March 18.” The statement from the VA read.
- No visitors of any age will be allowed to enter the medical center or CBOC facilities. Exemptions will be granted to only those visiting Palliative Care for those Veterans at end of life (limited to one visitor at a time).
- If staff request food delivered, the staff member must meet the delivery driver outside of the medical facilities.
If a visitor asks to drop off items to a Veteran that is admitted to our facility, contact must be made to the unit nurse manager to arrange staff to pick up items outside the building
- Only those Veterans seeking medical care or scheduled appointments and staff will be allowed into the facilities
- If a Veteran is being escorted by a caregiver, the caregiver will be allowed in (i.e. Veteran needs assistance with driving, pushed in wheelchair, guided b/c they are blind, etc.)
- No Veteran or visitor will be allowed into the facilities to solely shop or eat in the VCS canteen/store or spend time in the recreational area
- All group activities are cancelled, unless communicated the activity will be held virtually
“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and understanding as we implement these changes.”