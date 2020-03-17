Events with the Purdue Extension offices are currently cancelled but the community partnerships remain.
As of Monday afternoon, the Extension Offices of Fountain, Warren, and Benton counties are all open and in full operation. These local offices are in communication with the main Purdue office and the local boards of health.
“We will find alternative ways to get information out to the public. We will still do everything we can to keep things running smoothly,” promised Adam Tyler, Fountain County’s Extension director and educator.
Purdue Extension has created guidelines to apply to all Extension events throughout Indiana as part of the university’s response to COVID-19. All events with more than 50 attendees are cancelled or postponed through May 2, and all face-to-face events are postponed through April 6.
“Further decisions will be made by the University after evaluating on March 30,” said Kelsie Muller, the Benton County Extension Director and a Benton and Warren County Educator. “At this time, it’s unknown how this will all impact summer events.”
Jon Charlesworth, an Extension Educator for Benton and Warren Counties, said that their offices are open and they are waiting to hear from the main Extension Office on what to do next.
“There was an email that went out on Friday to our volunteers, club members, and people on the 4H Council telling them the decisions that were made by Purdue University and Purdue Extension on the statewide level,” Charlesworth said in regards to keeping Benton and Warren County 4H families informed.
A similar email was sent to Fountain County 4H families and members by Tyler on Friday, stating that no meetings or activities will take place until after May 2.
There are a few Extension programs offered that are shared between Fountain and Warren Counties. Tyler communicated with Charlesworth then contacted the Master Gardeners that programming is suspended at least until the end of April.
“We’re playing it very safe. Any groups considered high risk, we will definitely take extra care,” Tyler said. “The plan is that we will be back to normal operations as of May 3.”
Muller said the Benton County office is primarily communicating by email and sharing information on their Facebook page. She also said they are making efforts to learn how videoconferencing may help with delivering programs online.
“There are so many unknowns that we all need to be flexible and work together,” Tyler said. “Yes, it is going to be frustrating, and we’ll get through this. Hopefully with these steps we’re taking, we will keep our families and members safe.”