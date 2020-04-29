With the pending extension of Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order, the Hoopeston Emergency Managers Group met earlier this week to review and revise the city’s current response plan.
The following changes have been made:
- City Hall will remain closed until at least June 1. Payments for water bills and other city services can still be made over the phone (217-283-5833), online through the city’s website, or by utilizing the drop box in front of City Hall.
- Water shut offs will continue to be on hold until at least June 1. However, balances will still accrue late charges on any delinquent accounts.
- The police department window will also remain closed at least through June 1. The intercom system is available for use in front of City Hall.
- Effective May 1, all non-2020 golf cart stickers will be expired. Golf cart owners can either download the forms (permit application and self-inspection checklist) on the city’s website located under the services tab>forms and applications or call City Hall and have the forms mailed to them. Both forms must be filled out and returned to City Hall via mail or the drop box with payment and a new sticker will be mailed to the owner. Owners with questions can call City Hall at 217-283-5833.
- City parks remain open to walkers. Playground equipment, basketball and tennis courts, and pavilions all remain closed. Citizens are reminded that if they see anyone using those facilities to call the Hoopeston Police Department at 217-283-5196 for the issue to be addressed.
- A policy was passed with regards to city employees and COVID-19 leave in accordance with state and federal guidelines.