MONTICELLO — Four local churches conducted Easter services April 12 at a local drive-in movie theater, with the stipulation that each follow certain guidelines amid the COVID-19 health emergency.

The churches — Monticello United Methodist Church, Monticello First Presbyterian Church, New Hope Lutheran Church and First Baptist Church of Monticello — each took turns conducting relatively short services at the Lake Shore Drive-in theater on Rickey Road.

Each had planned to have Palm Sunday services on April 5, but White County Health Department officials strongly advised against it. Instead, officials asked them to abide by the state's "stay-at-home" order and to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.

But on April 9, Gov. Eric Holcomb said, as part of Executive Order 20-18, that churches may proceed with outdoor or drive-in Easter services as long as certain conditions are met. They are:

Attendees must be inside vehicles at all times.

Attendees should not interact physically with clergy, staff or participants in other vehicles.

Vehicles should contain only members of a single household. Do not bring neighbors or others outside of the household.

Cars must be spaced the equivalent of every other parking spot or approximately 9 feet apart.

No one may exit a vehicle at any time.

Portable bathrooms are not allowed on the premises and no church facilities may be used by attendees.

It is preferred that no communion be distributed.

In instances when communion is distributed, only prepackaged communion may be used and must be prepared and distributed in a manner that meets food safety standards.

Everyone in attendance followed those guidelines as they listened to the services via 99.1 FM on their vehicle radios. Church-goers were encouraged to join in as best they could by honking horns during participation portions of the services.

"Thank you to the Worship Team and all those who helped to make this happen. Big thanks to United Methodist Church and the owners of the Lake Shore Drive-In," First Presbyterian Church posted on its Facebook page.

Due to the strict nature of the guidelines for Sunday's services, First Baptist Church Pastor Ian McMillan and his family provided the Herald Journal with photos from the 11 a.m. service.

Monticello United Methodist Church started off the day with its 8:30 a.m. service, followed by Monticello First Presbyterian/New Hope Lutheran churches at 9:45 a.m., and finishing with First Baptist Church at 11 a.m.