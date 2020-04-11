MONTICELLO – The Easter Sunday worship drive-in service is back on.

A week after the White County Health Department advised local churches not to conduct outdoor services and avoid large gatherings due to the COVID-19 health emergency, a Facebook post late Friday night by the Lake Shore Drive-In theater states it is now happening again “with permission from Governor Holcomb.”

The local churches — Monticello United Methodist Church, Monticello First Presbyterian Church, New Hope Lutheran Church and First Baptist Church of Monticello — will each conduct Easter Sunday services at the drive-in theater just north of downtown Monticello.

“We are opening our Lake Shore Drive-In service THIS Sunday,” according to a post on MUMC’s Facebook page. “Join us at 8:30 a.m. for this unique service. Please stay in your car at all times, this is imperative to being able to meet in this way.”

Easter services for MUMC will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by First Presbyterian and New Hope Lutheran at 9:45 a.m., and First Baptist Church of Monticello at 11 a.m.

People who attend will be able to listen to services on 99.1 FM.

The churches had planned to use the drive-in theater for Palm Sunday services on April 5 but were effectively shut down by the health department’s April 3 advisement.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said April 9, as part of Executive Order 20-18, that churches may proceed with outdoor or drive-in Easter services as long as certain conditions are met. They are:

• Attendees must be inside vehicles at all times.

• Attendees should not interact physically with clergy, staff or participants in other vehicles.

• Vehicles should contain only members of a single household. Do not bring neighbors or others outside of the household.

• Cars must be spaced the equivalent of every other parking spot or approximately 9 feet apart.

• No one may exit a vehicle at any time.

• Portable bathrooms are not allowed on the premises and no church facilities may be used by attendees.

• It is preferred that no communion be distributed.

• In instances when communion is distributed, only prepackaged communion may be used and must be prepared and distributed in a manner that meets food safety standards.

Holcomb’s directive also states people who are vulnerable and at high risk for illness should not attend. These include people age 65 and older; those who have severe underlying medical conditions such as heart or lung disease, or diabetes; and other people who are generally ill.

“We had already planned and implemented those guidelines as a precaution in our planning for drive-in services,” Monticello First Presbyterian Church stated on its Facebook page. “Please know that we will take every precaution that we can in keeping everyone safe Sunday morning and will strictly follow the governor's guidelines.”

People still cannot meet in gatherings or more than 10 people. Church buildings and other physical locations for worship are to remain closed.

Health officials say livestreaming or other virtual services are best.

“We understand that not everyone will feel comfortable with attending the (drive-in) service due to COVID-19 virus concerns but (we) want to offer a service on Easter morning for those who are comfortable in attending,” First Presbyterian Church stated on social media.

People will enter the drive-in via the Rickey Road entrance. Attendants will direct people to a parking spot. When services end, people will be required to turn right (west) onto Rickey Road.