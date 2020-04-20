With a lot of the world sheltered in place, the day to celebrate the earth continues. Earth Day is April 22.

For many years grade schoolers have gotten little sapling from the conservation district to take home. “Unfortunately not this year,” said Thad Eshleman, resource conservationist at the Iroquois County Soil and Water Conservation District.

He said, “No seedlings to third graders this year…maybe in 2021 I double up and give them to both third and fourth grade students. We also do our spring tree sale the Saturday prior to Earth Day…pick up was at an employee’s house as we were not certain we should do pickup in the office parking lot as the building is county owned and they are also under COVID-19 policies and guidelines.”

He said not having someone in the office, as well as the general public thinking maybe the office was closed, did hurt sales this spring.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

“I tell my third graders as part of my presentation that late April is a great time to celebrate Earth Day – farmers getting crops planted, flowers and gardens being planted as well as trees. Late April is a time of renewal for trees and perennial plants and a new beginning for vegetable gardens and annual plants. Earth Day originally brought about an awareness of how humans were (mis)treating the Earth and ways to attempt to heal. Earth Day is as much about education as it is ‘on/in the ground’ application. Knowledge usually results in a better thought process and making better decisions — in general, not just in the case of Earth Day.

“Whether it is a farmer installing best management practices on his or her land or third grade students planting a tree, everyone can do some part for Earth Day.

“If I handed out 350 trees/year for the last 26 years, and even if only 50/year have survived, that means 1,300 trees have helped provide oxygen, take in carbon dioxide, provide aesthetic value and when larger provide food and shelter for birds and mammals.

“As stewards of large acreages, farmers have the ability to benefit our local and regional environment through timely application of nutrients, chemicals and herbicides/pesticides and by conserving the soil through no-till or reduced tillage.

Many farmers practice Earth Day every day,” said Eshleman.