WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board heard the plans for the high school graduation at their Monday meeting. The plan includes an outdoor ceremony in the parking lot, and a drive-thru for seniors to receive their diplomas.
High school Principal Mike Spagna said they chose to hold the graduation on the originally scheduled day, June 6, due to a number of students who will be leaving for military boot camps within days of graduating and they didn’t want those students to miss out. Other school districts have moved their commencement ceremonies to July.
Spagna said the plan is to have a large stage, which has been offered to the school for this occasion, with assigned parking spots for the seniors and their families. Only families will be able to come to the parking lot ceremony.
He said the seniors will drive up to the stage, get out and come up to a table, which will have their diploma and any awards they would normally receive at a separate awards program. Then the graduate will exit the stage, get back in the vehicle and drive back to the designated parking spot.
The school will have its FM transmitter for the families to hear the ceremony through their car radios and the ceremony will be broadcast live on Facebook.
Superintendent Donald Street said the presenters will wear masks and there will be no handshakes with the students. They will, however, have a photographer there to capture the moment.
Jeff Groen, who has a daughter graduating, asked if the board would be on the stage as they usually are for the ceremony. Spagna said that could be arranged because the stage is 16’ X 32’ and has a canopy above it. A rain date has not been chosen, but he said if it rains, they would probably hold it the next day.
The school board voted unanimously to approve the plan for the Class of 2020 commencement.