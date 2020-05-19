INDIANAPOLIS —Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.

To facilitate testing, ISDH will host four drive-thru clinics Thursday through Saturday in Shelbyville, Wheatfield, Brazil and Hammond. Each clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Wheatfield clinis will be held at:

Kankakee Valley Middle School

5257 IN 10

Wheatfield, IN

To find other testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Tuesday that 481 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 28,705 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. More than 41 percent of ICU beds and more than 80 percent of ventilators were available as of Sunday.

A total of 1,678 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 57 over the previous day. Another 146 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, following a correction to the previous day’s total. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 189,330 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 183,912 on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Jasper County had 42 positive tests reported with 802 residents tested and one death. A complete list of cases by county is posted at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated daily at noon. Cases are listed by county of residence.