KENTLAND - For most people, people who regularly attend church and those who do not, think that Easter is but a one day celebration.

In the secular world, Easter is a day for pretty pastel dresses; clean pants with a white shirt and bow tie; brightly colored baskets filled with Plasticine hay; and children carry running in search of the brightly colored eggs that the Easter bunny has left for them. When the egg hunt is over, the day is done and life returns to it's normal rhythm.

For some Christians, Easter is the culmination of 40 days (Monday through Saturday – we don't count Sunday) of introspection, repentance and preparation. In the early Christian church, Easter was the day to again become reconciled to Jesus Christ and the movement that bears his name, the Christian church. This day was and is a day to begin again. If someone is new to the Christian life or has found themselves separated from the church, it was and is a day to be received into full fellowship of their sisters and brothers who have already committed to a Christian lifestyle.

But, the big message here is that Easter did not end as the hands of the clock swept past 11:59 pm on April 12th. In fact, the celebration has only begun! In fact, Easter is but the first day of the season of Eastertide which ends on May 31, 2020 with the celebration of Pentecost … the day that commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the Apostles and other followers of Jesus Christ while they were in Jerusalem.

The main message here is that Eastertide is a season of celebration. And in the current climate we face now in the world, we all need something to celebrate … together.

That is why, beginning on Sunday April 19, 2020 and continuing until further notice, the Raub, Brook, Fowler, and Kentland - Mt. Zion United Methodist Churches will meet on Sundays to join in worship on the grounds of the Newton County Fairgrounds in Kentland. The service will begin at 10:30 am (cst) under the following conditions:

All participants will remain in their vehicles at all times; there will be a minimum of 6' between vehicles; the fairground buildings will not be open to the public; immediately upon conclusion of the service, all people attending will disperse.

Resources for the services will be available no later than the Friday before the service is to be held. Go to: https://bit.ly/2y7gktH

Easter is still going on and this is a chance to get back into what we are naturally wired to do by our Creator – be in union with each other and share each others burden while bringing joy and harmony to everyone we encounter.