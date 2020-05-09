RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central teacher Heather Hall and the Rensselaer Parks Department have created an eye-catching tribute to the Class of 2020.
Hall tied red and black caps and gowns to posts along the walking path at Milroy Park to honor Rensselaer Central’s 2020 seniors. Parks department superintendent Joe Effinger pounded a handful of posts into the soft ground at the park then turned over the decorating to Hall on Thursday.
“Maybe this will become a tradition,” said Hall, whose daughter Halle is a member of the 2020 class.
A Facebook post asked former Bomber graduates to donate caps and gowns for the display, which covers half a block along Washington and Milroy streets. Hall said she received plenty of gowns but only a handful of caps.
A picture of the 2020 class was copied onto a canvas banner and it can be seen at the east end of the walking path. A Class of 2020 banner was also hung on the base of the General Milroy statue.
“I would have liked to put a gown on him,” Hall said, “but the statue looks so much taller when you stand by it.”
With schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and graduating ceremonies on hold for now, Hall and several local sponsors tossed around ways to honor the 2020 class. Hall had the idea for the display and spent roughly five hours Thursday putting it all together.