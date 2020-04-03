On Friday afternoon, the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce sent out a letter to its members and “friends” announcing the annual Touch of Dutch Festival and Parade has been cancelled “due to safety concerns around the COVID-19 virus.”
The letter states this was a difficult decision to make. “We are absolutely certain that ths is the choice that had to be made,” stated chamber president Derek Stegenga. He explains in the letter that planning for the event starts months earlier and includes marketing, booking entertainment and accommodations, hiring equipment and vendors.
“It would be irresponsible of us to contine planning without firm knowledge that the event would take place,” he wrote.
The board of directors unanimously agreed this was the only responsible option.
“While we treasure the festival and the community it creates in DeMotte each August, we simply cannot put our friends, families and community members and fellow Hoosiers at risk by hosting this 3-day long gathering in this uncertain time,” he continued.
He invited everyone to plan on coming in August 2021. “We look forward to seeing your smiling faces next year and know that our community will be better than ever,” the letter states.