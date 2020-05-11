Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced that an additional 49 rural Hoosier communities will receive more than $8.8 million in federal grant funding through the new COVID-19 Response Program.

According to the Benton County Public Health Department, “Benton County has been named the recipient of a COVID-19 Response Program grant. The grant is funded by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs Office supporting response, recovery and equipment related to COVID-19 operations. The Benton County Commissioners have been notified of the grant approval and have began the process to receive the designated funds.

“The grant award total will be $112,550 to purchase medical equipment necessary to increase the capacity of local health staff and services. The grant supported funds will support local agencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“More information and updates can be found on the Benton County website at www.bentoncounty.in.gov.”

Grants were also award to Fountain County and Attica.

“With today’s announcement, Indiana has awarded more than $10.7 million to our rural communities,” said Crouch. “From increasing access to necessary testing and medical supplies to providing businesses and their workers with much needed relief, these funds are directly assisting in the fight against COVID-19.”

On April 22, Lt. Governor Crouch announced the first 13 recipients of the COVID-19 Response Program who received more than $1.96 million in funding.

“Public-private collaboration and intergovernmental coordination are critically important in ensuring funding is distributed to our rural communities,” said Jodi Golden, Executive Director of OCRA. “The creativity and local partnerships OCRA has seen in these applications is inspiring and the Hoosier spirit of collaboration continues to thrive even through this crisis.”

The Office of Community and Rural Affairs is continuing to develop a long term response program. More information will be available in the coming weeks.

For more information on the program, visit www.in.gov/ocra/3010.htm.