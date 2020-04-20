There are many ways the Fountain/Warren County Health Department helping residents.

There has been a Go Fund Me page set up since mid-March.

“Public Health covers more than just vaccines, restaurant inspections and septic permits. Our goal is to prevent disease, promote awareness, and protect the health of our community. We at the Fountain & Warren County Health Department share a broad view of Public Health which embraces the definition of health as a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity. To this end, we will work in as many ways as possible to help Fountain & Warren County persevere through this crisis and emerge on the other side of it as a healthy and thriving community,” said Sean Sharma, Fountain and Warren County’s Public Health Department Administrator

People have been supportive, he said. People are looking to help in any way they can. For some people financial support may be their best way to help. For others it may be through making masks, checking on their neighbor, or growing a garden.

But COVID-19 is affecting many people fiscally.

“The financial impact on our community is substantial, and will continue to grow over the next 12-18 months. Families and individuals are going through a difficult time emotionally and financially. This money from this fund will not be distributed immediately. We will be working with our bi-county Board of Health to determine how and when to best distribute the funds.

“There are a lot of efforts from the state and federal governments to help individuals and businesses through this difficult time. For assistance in the short term we recommend individuals to go to Unemployment.IN.gov or SBA.gov to learn about assistance that is out there to support unemployed workers or small businesses.

“We started with a goal of $10,000 (on the Go Fund Me page) and met that goal in the first two weeks. We changed the goal to a more ambitious amount of $500,000 because we know the need is there.”

The health department developed this idea based on our belief in the people of Fountain and Warren counties to be able to respond as a community to support one another through this pandemic. “We know that our best path forward is for us all to work together using whatever we each can contribute to the effort,” Sharma said.

We are glad to continue our efforts. We encourage others in the community to work together and support one another safely and respectfully in the way that they feel is best. For those wondering about the safety of their efforts, please email us at FWHealthCovidQuestions@gmail.com.

The link to the Go Fund Me page is https://www.gofundme.com/f/rwbdd-support-your-neighbor…

“The easiest way is to go to FWHealth.org and look for the link to our GoFundMe account on our Coronavirus page. We will accept Check Donations at the Health Department. Please send to our address with a note specifying the COVID-19 Support Your Neighbor effort,” he said.

“We are glad to continue our efforts. We encourage others in the community to work together and support one another safely and respectfully in the way that they feel is best. For those wondering about the safety of their efforts, please email us at FWHealthCovidQuestions@gmail.com.

“Thank you to the community for their support of our department, and the medical workers in the community.”