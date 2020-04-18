Governor Eric Holcomb recently asked county sheriff departments in Indiana to use their discretion in releasing non-violent offenders from their jails in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But many departments had already taken steps to keep their inmate population under control thanks to the courts that reduce sentences and shuffle non-violent offenders through the system more quickly.

“It’s not something within my control,” Jasper County Sheriff Patrick Williamson said of the release of non-violent inmates. “The judge and prosecutor have to decide if they’re going to allow people to get out early on their sentencing.”

Something Williamson and his department can control is the number of arrests that occur within the county.

“We’re already low because we’ve kind of cut down our number of arrests,” he said. “We’ve cut down serving warrants if it’s things that are non-violent. That’s with the court’s blessing and the prosecutor is aware of it.”

Jasper County’s jail had between 62-65 inmates on April 13, which is 15 less than the normal daily total. Early release in the wake of COVID-19 has kept the numbers lower than usual.

“We submit paperwork and have them show up for court rather than incarcerate if they are non-violent,” Williamson said. “Somebody who’s drunk driving or child molestation or some serious crimes, obviously we still incarcerate. For driving while suspended and things like that, rather than bring them to jail, we just send the paperwork and they’re summonsed to court.”

When someone is arrested for a more serious crime and need to be incarcerated, county police departments follow a series of steps. First, the suspect is screened outside the jail. Then their temperature is taken and officers look for any signs of illness.

Officers later administer a questionnaire relating to the COVID-19.

“If there is any kind of symptoms, we send them directly to the hospital. No one comes in with a high fever,” Williamson said. “When we book them in, they are now quarantined for 72 hours in a holding cell before we even put them back in with the population.”

If inmates get ill while waiting out their sentences, the department has steps in place for that as well.

“If somebody develops a fever, which we haven’t had so much of that in a month or two now, they are attended to medically,” Williamson said. “We did have a situation where three or four inmates that were high fever and ended up with the influenza. One of them we had to take to the hospital because he was running pretty high temperatures and had to stay overnight. Those individuals, we give them a mask and they are quarantined in the front part of the jail, which is a holding cell area. They’re treated by the nurse daily. They could be in there for 7 to 14 days.”

A woman inmate did say recently that she had been in contact with a person she believed to have the COVID-19 virus prior to being arrested. But the person told JCSD that he did not have the virus, Williamson.

“We still put her in the holding cell for 14 days just in case,” he said. “So we’re pretty active in separating people out.”

Temperatures are also taken of employees of the jail every day and checked for COVID symptoms. The same goes for outside contractors who are completing projects at the jail.

“If anybody is running a temperature, they don’t come in,” Williamson said.

Williamson heaped praise on the dedication of his staff, which includes a full-time nurse. An area doctor also visits the jail once a week.

“A lot of people don’t realize they’re already dealing with hepatitis and HIV and other communicable diseases when these people come in,” Williamson said of his staff and officers. “We battle that on a consistent basis anyway.”

The department also undergoes more cleaning pf the jail in the wake of the virus, following health department guidelines to wipe down surfaces.

Williamson said the quality correctional care company the department coordinates with also provides valuable input in dealing with communicable viruses.

“We already had a questionnaire in place, we were already disinfecting and had some of these procedures long before they were mandated because of our care company,” he said. “They’re in a lot of jails throughout Indiana and these care companies talk with each other and make sure if something is happening, especially in the DOC or local jails, they want to be on top of it. Usually they are in front of it.”

And there are not many better places to quarantine than in jails.

“If you’re in here as an inmate, you’re doing pretty well until you are released. If we release these inmates and they do something stupid and come back, who knows where they’ve been. We have to re-test them so we don’t put our people in risk in here.”

The work release program through the Jasper County Corrections Department has been suspended so inmates don’t leave the jail to work and bring the virus back in.

Newton County Sheriff Thomas VanVleet said transfer of inmates will be regulated until the pandemic is over. When a transport is needed, transport vans are then wiped down.

“We do a deep cleaning whenever the possibility arises,” he said.

Jasper County doesn’t do much in the way of transferring inmates. It’s even slower now that the county is under an unofficial lockdown.

“There just isn’t a lot going on in the courts right now,” Williamson said. “We don’t have a lot of movement of inmates.”

The inmate population at Newton County doesn’t include many non-violent offenders. Instead, they are normally processed and given home detention in many cases.

“We had one individual that we did release and then came back to us two days later,” Van Vleet said.

Normally, “a lot of subjects don’t fit the criteria that we would release,” he added.

County departments throughout the state as well as the country keep jails clear for Level 6 felony offenders, Van Vleet added. Known previous to 2014 as a Class D felony, Level 6 felonies are charged with greater frequency than any other level felony in Indiana, according to the state department of corrections. They are generally viewed as being more severe than misdemeanors yet less severe than all other levels of felonies.

They include theft, auto theft, fraud, forgery, possession of a controlled substance, OWI with a prior conviction within five years, neglect of a dependent, criminal confinement, strangulation, sexual battery, failure to register as a sex offender, residential entry, counterfeiting, official misconduct, false reporting, dealing a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.

Even with some normalcy comes back to the country, county sheriff departments are expected to adhere to many of the practices put in place prior to and in the wake of COVID-19.

“Let’s say the president relents the quarantine on April 30 and everybody goes back to work May 1 or whatever, which we’ve heard may be the case,” Williamson said. “Even with that happening, there will be lots of positive cases out there so we have to decide whether we’re going to accept inmates from other counties, especially from jails in Lake County and Porter County where there are a lot of positive cases.”

White County Sheriff Bill Brooks said his jail’s non-violent inmate numbers are down as well, as much as 30 since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Usually his jail hovers at around 100 inmates, including work release, but that number is much lower since some inmates were allowed to wait for court dates at home.

“With cooperation between the prosecutor’s office, the courts and the sheriff’s office, we’ve been able to release up to 30,” Brooks said.

White County officers have also trimmed the number of non-violent violators that are brought to the jail.

“If it’s a misdemeanor, we’ll try to cite and release. We do work with the courts, work with the bonds,” Brooks said. “It helps with the release. There are a lot of avenues that are being explored right now. It’s really been great with the cooperation with the courts, the prosecutor and the sheriff’s office. It’s one decision, it’s the cooperation of all of us.”

The state’s new pretrial program also reduced the number of inmates brought to the jail since it was introduced last year. Instead of a non-violent suspect waiting in the jail for his court date, he is sent home to wait.

“That doesn’t apply a lot to offenders, but there are some that it does,” Brooks said. “That’s what is emptying out the jail. Guy couldn’t post his bond, he’s in there because driving while suspended. That’s the law. But now they’re saying release them. That’s just an example.”

With the pretrial program in place well before the COVID pandemic, county jails throughout the state were already given ways to reduce inmate numbers. White County’s jail has a capacity of 154.

“All 92 counties are basically on board doing the same thing,” Brooks said. “I actually believe our facility is cleaner than most. It’s just constant cleaning. We shut down the building to absolute minimum entrance to the public and even the officers, telling them to take their calls from home. The administration staff have been cut back.

“We’re trying to lower the possibility of it walking through the door.”