With limited access to the Fountain County Courthouse the Clerk’s office is still available for crucial business: Monday–Friday 8 a.m.–4 p.m. March 19 to April 3.
Clerk’s office is available to:
• Pay Child Support – Please consider online payment options or mailing your payment directly to the state. For this information please go to: childsupport.in.gov/pay.
Cash is still accepted. Money orders will be accepted temporarily.
• File New Protective Order Cases – If you need help filling out protective order filings contact Beyond the Violence: 765-762-6187; Emergency: 765-299-6283.
• Apply for Marriage License - Please start the application process online: https://www.in.gov/judiciary/2605.htm (click on link at bottom of page)
Upon arrival at the courthouse, please call the Clerk’s office, 765-793-6230, to be allowed entry to the building, according to the news release. You will be screened prior to being allowed into the building.
Other business that can be done online
Find paper work to file a case at www.indianalegalhelp.org.
E-file new cases into the court by going to https://www.in.gov/judiciary/efile/tyler.html.
Payment Information
Call the Clerk’s office to make a payment over the phone: 765-793-6230 or on line (service fee is associated with credit/debit card payments) at the appropriate link below:
Traffic Tickets: https://publicaccess.courts.in.gov/pay#/.
Court Fines & Fees, Probation, and Restitution: https://www.govpaynow.com/gps/user/plc/5256.
Update your voter registration please visit: www.indianavoters.com.
Request an application for vote by mail, please visit https://www.in.gov/sos/elections/2402.htm.
If you have any questions about these items please call the Clerk’s office 765-793-6230.